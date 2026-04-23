LPG cylinder price on 23 April: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on 23 April, even as global oil prices extended gains for a fourth straight day. The government has revised domestic LPG prices once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last few months.

Notably, the government raised the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by ₹60 in March. However, no rate revisions have been made since, keeping domestic LPG prices stable throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April. The double hike severely impacted restaurants, eateries, and other businesses that rely on the fuel for their day-to-day operations.

Why were the LPG rates increased? The government had raised the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders following the onset of conflict in West Asia on 28 February. Supply shortages drove the increase in rates due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for energy supplies.

Tensions around the waterway have intensified after Iran briefly opened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, only to reverse course within hours. Following the announcement, the United States imposed a blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports. Shipping activity through the Strait has already dropped sharply since the start of the Iran conflict.

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Dozens of commercial vessels passed through the strait before Iran reclosed the passage, later warning that any approaching ship would be treated as a target. Since Sunday, only four ships have made the crossing in either direction, according to marine tracking firm Kpler.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to introduce a fuel price stabilisation mechanism to shield consumers from sharp spikes in petrol, diesel and LPG prices amid heightened global energy volatility, NDTV reported, citing government sources.

Check city-wise LPG rates on 23 April

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50

How is India shielding households from rising energy costs? According to Reuters, India plans to review its fuel exports if needed to ensure availability in the local markets. It is also assessing fuel-supply requests from its neighbouring countries and will approve exports only if it has surplus volumes.

The government has also barred consumers with piped natural gas from retaining or refilling LPG cylinders and has invoked emergency powers directing refiners to maximise LPG production, widely used for cooking. Apart from that, the centre is also nudging households and industries to shift to alternative energy sources, aimed at easing pressure on domestic fuel supplies and reducing dependence on imports. This development comes after global crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.