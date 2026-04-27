LPG cylinder price on April 27: Here's how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai today

With the US-Iran peace talks stalled yet another time, and the looming uncertainty of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz disrupting cooking gas LPG supplies, India is reportedly reviewing its fuel exports to ensure availability in the local markets.

India is assessing fuel-supply requests from its neighbours and will approve exports only if it has surplus volumes, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The government has also barred consumers with piped natural gas (PNG) from retaining, obtaining or refilling domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders.

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Changes in LPG rates so far Since the start of the US-Iran war on February 28, domestic LPG prices have been revised once, but the cost of commercial cooking gas has been increased twice.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. No revisions in rates have been made after that.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG(19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurugram ₹ 921.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,112.00 ( +200.00 )

‘Avoid panic buying’ The government assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG and urged people to avoid panic buying.

"Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability," the advisory said, while also asking people to rely only on official sources and avoid visiting distributors by using digital booking platforms instead.

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Despite the ongoing situation, the Oil Ministry said it has ensured 100% supply to domestic LPG, domestic PNG and CNG (transport).

For commercial LPG, priority is being given to hospitals, educational institutions, pharma, steel, automobile, seed and agriculture sectors, it said. Supply of 5 kg FTL cylinders to migrant labour has been doubled based on the average daily supply on 2-3 March.

Also Read | India halts new LPG connections amid West Asia war

Over 51.8 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered on April 25 More than 51.8 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered across the country on Saturday, April 25, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

In a post on Sunday, the Ministry said that LPG supply to domestic households has been prioritised, with no dry-outs reported at distributorships.

Online bookings have surged to about 98% on an industry basis, while Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have reached 94% to prevent diversion. The DAC is sent to the consumer's registered mobile number as an added safeguard.

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