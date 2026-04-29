LPG cylinder price on April 29: Here's how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai today

As the war in West Asia continues to disrupt energy markets, several Indian states have reported cases of panic buying amid anxiety over a likely LPG price hike starting May 1.

Both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders have witnessed at least one hike each since March. These changes, media reports suggested, are likely to be accompanied by tweaks to the booking and delivery systems as the government plans tighter checks on the distribution of cooking gas.

To shield consumers from rising global oil prices linked to the Middle East crisis, the government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre while raising export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

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Changes in LPG rates so far Since the start of the US-Iran war on 28 February, domestic LPG prices have been revised once, but the cost of commercial cooking gas has been increased twice.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. No revisions to rates have been made since then. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

Check LPG cylinder prices today

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG(19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurugram ₹ 921.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,112.00 ( +200.00 )

Change in LPG booking rules from 1 May? The lock-in period for booking LPG cylinders is expected to change from the current 25-day gap, and the OTP-based delivery system is expected to become a permanent norm.

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The LPG booking rules are expected to tighten further in May to check the spillages and delivery bottlenecks. Complete your eKYCs to ensure a smooth delivery system.

Also Read | LPG eKYC online: Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory for gas connections

How to complete LPG gas cylinder KYC online Centre has made LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication compulsory for customers who have not yet completed eKYC, as part of its ongoing initiative to verify genuine users.

Here's how you can do it:

Download your LPG gas cylinder provider's (eg, IndianOil One for Indane, Hello BPCL for Bharat Gas, or HP Pay for HP Gas) app

Install the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

Register or log in using your registered mobile number.

Select "Aadhaar eKYC" on the home screen

The app will prompt you to take a live photo.

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Once the face scan is successful, your eKYC request is submitted.

The eKYC is usually approved within 24–48 hours.

OR

Visit the official My LPG website.

Select your gas provider — Indane, Bharat, or HP.

Log in to your account and look for the "Check e-KYC" status or “Aadhaar Authentication” link.

Proceed with the OTP-based or biometric-based verification.