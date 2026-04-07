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LPG cylinder price on April 7: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata today

The officials urged consumers not to panic and assured them that fuel and LPG supplies remain stable and sufficient.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published7 Apr 2026, 09:51 AM IST
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Workers are unloading LPG cylinders to load onto their cycle-rickshaw from a supply truck, at Byculla, in Mumbai
Workers are unloading LPG cylinders to load onto their cycle-rickshaw from a supply truck, at Byculla, in Mumbai((Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo))
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The West Asia war has triggered supply-side issues with LPG (cooking gas) in India, causing panic among households despite the government's constant reassurances of adequate stocks.

A major factor in the supply disruption is the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy corridor. Uncertainty in this shipping route has constrained supply and driven up costs worldwide, contributing to the recent rise in commercial LPG prices.

Change in LPG prices:

The government has hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions.

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The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was first increased by 144 in March, followed by another hike of about 200 on 1 April. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by 60 in early March across major cities. No revisions have been made since.

Also Read | 2 India-bound LPG tankers sail through Strait of Hormuz, 16 still stranded

Price of domestic and commercial LPG in key Indian cities — full list

Below is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities.

CityDomestic LPG cylinder pricesCommercial LPG cylinder prices
New Delhi 913 2,078.50
Mumbai 912.50 2,031
Kolkata 939 2,208.50
Chennai 928.50 2,246.50
Hyderabad 965 2,320.50
Lucknow 950.50 2,201
Bengaluru 915.50 2,161
Patna 1,002.50 2,353.50
Also Read | LPG crisis fuels labour crunch, industry's hiring cost up 15%

The differences in LPG prices across states are due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

‘Sufficient supply, don't panic’

Officials said that the LPG booking interval restrictions, 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, are in place to ensure equitable distribution among consumers.

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To streamline delivery, a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system has been made mandatory, and consumers have been advised to use digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and online portals to book LPG refills.

The officials urged consumers not to panic and assured them that fuel and LPG supplies remain stable and sufficient.

Also Read | Govt plans push for electric stoves to reduce LPG dependence

Govt plans push for electric stoves

Centre is planning a major push to increase the share of electric cooking stoves in its kitchens, according to a Mint report. The plan may involve bringing in multilateral financial institutions to arrange zero-interest loans through state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

The EESL is likely to redesign and ramp up the three-year-old National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) to meet a surge in demand for what was largely a niche product before the conflict, the report added.

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On Monday, the government extended the timeline for implementing strict energy efficiency norms, or the star labelling programme, for counter-top induction hobs by six months to 1 January 2027 to boost electric cooking.

Demand for electric cookstoves shot up after the war began, as consumers rushed to make up for a shortage of LPG cylinders. On 12 March, an Amazon India spokesperson told Mint that sales of induction cooktops increased 30X in just two days after the news of the shortage surfaced.

Prices of these cooktops, too, have risen, though not abnormally. Basic models priced at around 1,800 saw an increase of about 100, while higher-end models witnessed steeper hikes, according to e-commerce data.

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