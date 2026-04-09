LPG cylinder price on April 9: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata today

After the US and Iran agreed on a two-week conditional ceasefire, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is ensuring the continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel.

This came after an Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) headed by Singh, set up to monitor the situation in West Asia, undertook a fresh review of India's preparedness in view of the impact of the evolving situation in West Asia on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh said the government has been doing "exceptional work in safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict."

He also said that the IGoM was informed that India has ensured the evacuation of the highest number of vessels than any other country, from the Strait of Hormuz over the past 40 days.

"A total of eight LPG vessels, carrying approximately 340 TM (thousand metric tons), equivalent to around 11 days of India's import requirement, have successfully transited the Strait, reinforcing the country's energy security and supply stability," it said.

"There have been no reports of dry-out at LPG distributorships, and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues despite all across the country," it said.

In order to support the vulnerable communities, including migrant labourers, the supply of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has been doubled beyond the 20 per cent allocation earmarked for priority segments on April 7.

Change in LPG prices: The government has hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions.

The Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinder price stands at ₹965.00. No change recorded in the LPG price compared to last month. Over the past 12 months, the LPG price trend has been increasing, with an increase of ₹60 from May 2025 to April 2026. The most significant price increase was ₹60.00 in March 2026.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of about ₹200 on 1 April. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60 in early March across major cities. No revisions have been made since.

Price of domestic and commercial LPG in key Indian cities — full list Below is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities.

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubanewar ₹ 939.0 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 2,112.00

The differences in LPG prices across states are due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Also Read | Govt raises LPG, natural gas allocation for key industries

‘Sufficient supply, don't panic’ Officials said that the LPG booking interval restrictions, 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, are in place to ensure equitable distribution among consumers.

To streamline delivery, a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system has been made mandatory, and consumers have been advised to use digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and online portals to book LPG refills.