Starting from April, the prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been reduced across the country. State-run oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — earlier announced to reduce the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) by ₹10 a cylinder from this month.

Now, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost ₹809 in Delhi and Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Out of four metro cities, the prices of LPG cylinder is highest in Kolkata. A LPG cylinder will now be available at ₹835.50 in Kolkata. In Chennai, a LPG cylinders will be sold at ₹825.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.

The rate of LPG cylinders in India is dependent primarily on two factors — the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of US dollar and rupee. The price of cooking gas were increased three times in the month of February.

“Due to growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and Asia and concerns over the side effects of the vaccine, prices of crude oil and petroleum product in the international market softened in the second fortnight of March 2021," the Indian Oil Corporation said in a statement.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate. The subsidy depends on several factors such as foreign exchange rates, crude oil prices.

