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LPG cylinder price today, 15 March: Check latest rates in your city—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, others

LPG prices have been hiked in India amid supply disruptions. India depends on imports to meet 60% of its LPG needs, and 90% of these imports come via the Middle East, through the Strait of Hormuz, where trade has effectively come to a halt due to the ongoing conflict. Check city-wise rates here.

Livemint
Updated15 Mar 2026, 08:52 AM IST
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LPG prices were hiked in India last week amid supply disruptions resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
LPG prices were hiked in India last week amid supply disruptions resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.(HT Photo)
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Commercial and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders are seeing a supply disruption in India, with crucial trade through in the Strait of Hormuz at an effective halt due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

India depends on imports to meet around 60% of domestic LPG needs, and 90% of these imports come via the Middle East, through the Strait of Hormuz.

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As a result, prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked in India, with the revision affecting both households and businesses which are reliant on cooking gas.

Prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders were raised by 60 last week, while prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by 114.5.

Also Read | Essential Commodities Act: What does the law say on penalties for hoarding LPG?

Price of domestic and commercial LPG in key Indian cities — full list

Below is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities.

CityDomestic rateCommercial rate
New Delhi 913 1,884.50
Mumbai 912.50 1,836
Kolkata 939 1,988.50
Chennai 928.50 2,043.50
Hyderabad 965 2,105.50
Lucknow 950.50 2,007
Bengaluru 915.50 1,958
Patna 1,002.50 2,133.50

Prices for LPG cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which covers over 10 crore connections provided to low-income households, remain unchanged, as per a report by PTI.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices today, 15 March: Fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai

Disruptions across major cities

Over the past several days, disruptions, particularly in the hospitality sector, have been reported across major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.

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Amid the shortage, many eateries stopped serving meat dishes, as non-vegetarian food requires longer cooking times and higher fuel consumption. Other restaurants, meanwhile, shut altogether.

Panic buying among consumers has also spiked, jumping nearly 60% on Friday.

Also Read | ‘Strait of Hormuz is open, but not for our enemies,’ says Iran foreign minister

Steps being taken to address supply disruptions

The government began distributing commercial LPG to states and UTs on Saturday, a top official from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

"After extensive discussions, the government has decided that commercial consumers will also get LPG. Commercial cylinder distribution has been started in various states and consumers have started receiving them," Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the ministry told media.

Further, the government on Saturday also asked households with both piped natural gas (PNG) connections and LPG subscriptions to give up the latter and refrain from cylinder refills from any public oil company or its distributors.

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Meanwhile, two India-flagged LPG tankers have transited safely through the Strait of Hormuz and are en route, and their arrival is expected to ease some pressure.

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