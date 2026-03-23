LPG cylinder price today, 23 March: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, other major cities today

LPG cylinder rate today, 23 March: Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on Monday, 23 March, remained unchanged across India even as the conflict in the Middle East raged on.
India's cooking gas availability has undergone an unofficial impact amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the effective suspension of trade via the crucial Strait of Hormuz. India relies on imports for most of its domestic and commercial LPG at around 60. Most of these imports, around 90%, enter India through the Strait of Hormuz.
Even as shortages were reported in parts of the country, the government has continued to reassure the public that domestic reserves of crude and refined fuel are sufficient to handle current demand.
With a blanket blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and only a few Indian-flagged ships passing through the waterway, the prices of LPG cylinder, both domestic and commercial, are being watched.
To manage an imminent shortage, cooking gas has been brought under the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The government has implemented a tiered distribution strategy, prioritising supplies to households and cutting supplies to commercial establishments to one fifth of their requirements.
In early March, the government hiked the prices of domestic LPG cylinder as well as commercial LPG cylinder. Domestic LPG rate was hiked by ₹50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. Commercial LPG rate was hiked by ₹144 for a 19 kg cylinder.
There has been no revision in prices since then. Therefore, LPG cylinder prices remained steady on Monday, 23 March.
Here is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore —
The prices of domestic LPG cylinders were not hiked for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), according to news agency PTI. This comes despite LPG rates in India were increased in March.
The government has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, directing faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment.
The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has instructed its offices to dispose of City Gas Distribution (CGD) applications within 10 days, aiming to accelerate the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG), an official statement said.
Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have also been advised to shift to PNG as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on liquefied petroleum gas.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.