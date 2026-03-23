LPG cylinder price today, 23 March: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, other major cities today

LPG cylinder rate today, 23 March: Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on Monday, 23 March, remained unchanged across India even as the conflict in the Middle East raged on.

India's cooking gas availability has undergone an unofficial impact amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the effective suspension of trade via the crucial Strait of Hormuz. India relies on imports for most of its domestic and commercial LPG at around 60. Most of these imports, around 90%, enter India through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Even as shortages were reported in parts of the country, the government has continued to reassure the public that domestic reserves of crude and refined fuel are sufficient to handle current demand.

Also Read | US LPG cargo ship arrives at New Mangalore Port as supply tightens

LPG cylinder price hike in India With a blanket blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and only a few Indian-flagged ships passing through the waterway, the prices of LPG cylinder, both domestic and commercial, are being watched.

To manage an imminent shortage, cooking gas has been brought under the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The government has implemented a tiered distribution strategy, prioritising supplies to households and cutting supplies to commercial establishments to one fifth of their requirements.

In early March, the government hiked the prices of domestic LPG cylinder as well as commercial LPG cylinder. Domestic LPG rate was hiked by ₹50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. Commercial LPG rate was hiked by ₹144 for a 19 kg cylinder.

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There has been no revision in prices since then. Therefore, LPG cylinder prices remained steady on Monday, 23 March.

Domestic LPG and commercial LPG rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai — full list Here is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore —

New Delhi: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 913; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,884.50

913; commercial LPG price- 1,884.50 Mumbai: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 912.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,836

912.50; commercial LPG price- 1,836 Kolkata: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 939; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,988.50

939; commercial LPG price- 1,988.50 Chennai: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 928.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,043.50

928.50; commercial LPG price- 2,043.50 Hyderabad: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 965; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,105.50

965; commercial LPG price- 2,105.50 Lucknow: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 950.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,007

950.50; commercial LPG price- 2,007 Bengaluru: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 915.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 1,958

915.50; commercial LPG price- 1,958 Patna: Domestic LPG price- ₹ 1,002.50; commercial LPG price- ₹ 2,133.50 Domestic LPG price not hiked for these subscribers The prices of domestic LPG cylinders were not hiked for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), according to news agency PTI. This comes despite LPG rates in India were increased in March.

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Faster processing of city gas projects The government has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, directing faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has instructed its offices to dispose of City Gas Distribution (CGD) applications within 10 days, aiming to accelerate the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG), an official statement said.

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have also been advised to shift to PNG as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on liquefied petroleum gas.

Key Takeaways LPG cylinder prices have not increased for beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana despite recent hikes.

The government is implementing measures to prioritize household LPG supply over commercial use to manage potential shortages.

India's LPG supply is heavily reliant on imports, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently facing blockades.