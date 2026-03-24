LPG cylinder price today, 24 March: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG cylinder rate today, 24 March: Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on Tuesday, 24 March, remained steady even as Iran denied it had participated in talks with the United States to end the war in the Middle East, potentially signalling further escalation in the coming days.

The US-Iran war and the effective suspension of trade through the crucial Strait of Hormuz have led to a shortage of cooking gas in India, both domestic LPG and commercial LPG. India relies on imports for most of its domestic and commercial LPG, accounting for around 60%. Most of these imports, around 90%, enter India through the Strait of Hormuz.

While the government and OMCs have continued to reassure the public about the availability of crude and LPG amid panic related to cooking gas supply shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the conflict in the Middle East a concern for India.

LPG cylinder price hike in India India has been closely watching the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid Iran's blanket blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which only a few Indian ships are being allowed to pass.

In early March, the government raised the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders. The domestic LPG rate was hiked by ₹50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. The commercial LPG rate was hiked by ₹144 per 19 kg cylinder.

To manage the situation, the government has brought cooking gas under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. With this, a tiered distribution strategy has been implemented, prioritising households and cutting supplies to commercial establishments to one-fifth of their requirements.

Since the LPG cylinder rate hike in early March, there have been no further revisions to cooking gas prices.

Domestic LPG and commercial LPG rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai — full list Here is the rate list for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities on 24 March, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore:

New Delhi: Domestic LPG price- ₹913; commercial LPG price- ₹1,884.50

Mumbai: Domestic LPG price- ₹912.50; commercial LPG price- ₹1,836

Kolkata: Domestic LPG price- ₹939; commercial LPG price- ₹1,988.50

Chennai: Domestic LPG price- ₹928.50; commercial LPG price- ₹2,043.50

Hyderabad: Domestic LPG price- ₹965; commercial LPG price- ₹2,105.50

Lucknow: Domestic LPG price- ₹950.50; commercial LPG price- ₹2,007

Bengaluru: Domestic LPG price- ₹915.50; commercial LPG price- ₹1,958

Patna: Domestic LPG price- ₹1,002.50; commercial LPG price- ₹2,133.50

PM Modi flags concerns for India In his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the US-Iran war in the Middle East ‘worrisome’ and warned about challenges for India.

“The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks,” PM Modi said.

He flagged that India is also affected by the war, as most of the country's oil and gas imports come through the Middle East.

“This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India. These challenges are economic, national security-related, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries. The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region,” the Prime Minister said.