LPG cylinder price today, 24 March: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG cylinder rate today, 24 March: Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on Tuesday, 24 March, remained steady even as Iran denied it had participated in talks with the United States to end the war in the Middle East, potentially signalling further escalation in the coming days.

The US-Iran war and the effective suspension of trade through the crucial Strait of Hormuz have led to a shortage of cooking gas in India, both domestic LPG and commercial LPG. India relies on imports for most of its domestic and commercial LPG, accounting for around 60%. Most of these imports, around 90%, enter India through the Strait of Hormuz.

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While the government and OMCs have continued to reassure the public about the availability of crude and LPG amid panic related to cooking gas supply shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the conflict in the Middle East a concern for India.

LPG cylinder price hike in India India has been closely watching the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid Iran's blanket blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which only a few Indian ships are being allowed to pass.

In early March, the government raised the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders. The domestic LPG rate was hiked by ₹50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. The commercial LPG rate was hiked by ₹144 per 19 kg cylinder.

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To manage the situation, the government has brought cooking gas under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. With this, a tiered distribution strategy has been implemented, prioritising households and cutting supplies to commercial establishments to one-fifth of their requirements.

Since the LPG cylinder rate hike in early March, there have been no further revisions to cooking gas prices.

Domestic LPG and commercial LPG rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai — full list Here is the rate list for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities on 24 March, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore:

New Delhi: Domestic LPG price- ₹913; commercial LPG price- ₹1,884.50

Mumbai: Domestic LPG price- ₹912.50; commercial LPG price- ₹1,836

Kolkata: Domestic LPG price- ₹939; commercial LPG price- ₹1,988.50

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Chennai: Domestic LPG price- ₹928.50; commercial LPG price- ₹2,043.50

Hyderabad: Domestic LPG price- ₹965; commercial LPG price- ₹2,105.50

Lucknow: Domestic LPG price- ₹950.50; commercial LPG price- ₹2,007

Bengaluru: Domestic LPG price- ₹915.50; commercial LPG price- ₹1,958

Patna: Domestic LPG price- ₹1,002.50; commercial LPG price- ₹2,133.50

PM Modi flags concerns for India In his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the US-Iran war in the Middle East ‘worrisome’ and warned about challenges for India.

“The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks,” PM Modi said.

He flagged that India is also affected by the war, as most of the country's oil and gas imports come through the Middle East.

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“This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India. These challenges are economic, national security-related, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries. The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region,” the Prime Minister said.

Key Takeaways The US-Iran conflict poses significant economic challenges for India, impacting oil and gas supply.

India imports around 60% of its LPG, with 90% of these imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government has implemented measures to manage LPG distribution, prioritizing households over commercial establishments.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in