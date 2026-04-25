LPG cylinder price today, 25 April: Domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG cylinder price today, 25 April: Domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities remained stable on 25 April, despite rising global oil prices. Although domestic LPG cylinder price has not changed since a March hike but the commercial LPG registered increases twice sine the onset of West Asia conflict.

Crude Oil prices have seen volatility worldwide due to disruption of global oil and liquified natural gas supply across the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway through which 20% of energy export takes place. Since Iran conflict with US-Israel began on 28 February, oil prices jumped by about 50%. However, the Indian government stepped in to cushion consumers from the impact of change in oil prices and to control inflation. State-run oil companies determine LPG price in India which is revised every month.

Check city-wise LPG rates on 25 April

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurugram ₹ 921.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,112.00 ( +200.00 )

Indian envoy discusses energy partnership with US energy secretary India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday discussed the energy partnership with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. In a post on X, Mohan Kwatra wrote, “Honoured to host @SecretaryWright and Mrs. Wright at India House. Productive conversation on a range of subjects including the India-US energy partnership.”

With the US being keen to cooperate with India on US LPG exports, coal gasification and civil nuclear cooperation, among others, India has emerged as the largest buyer of US coal globally. Over the past year, India increased its energy imports from the US in the backdrop of trade pact negotiations with Washington. India imported 40 per cent of the total 20 million tonnes (mt) of coal from the U, PTI reported.

India-US is working on strengthening cleaner fuel supplies as indicated by Indi flagged LNG vessel from a US terminal earlier this week. India's Consul General in Houston, D C Manjunath flagged off this LNG vessel named Energy Fidelity on 20 April from the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal.

Is there ensures 100% gas supply for PNG, CNG users? Amid ongoing energy crisis, the Centre ramped up fuel supply measures. According to the Petroleum Ministry, natural gas supply stands at 100 per cent for domestic PNG and CNG users and around 80 per cent for industrial consumers.

Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma said, "Natural gas supply is at 100% for domestic PNG consumers and transport (CNG), and around eighty per cent for industrial users on the grid" while addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday.

She added, “At every level, the Government has taken steps to minimise inconvenience to the public,” even as imports remain impacted due to the geopolitical situation.

Reiterated that household supply remains stable, she said, "Due to the West Asia crisis, as you are aware, our imports have been affected. However, the Government of India is making every effort to ensure that domestic supplies continue without any disruption," ANI reported.