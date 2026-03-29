LPG cylinder price today, 29 March: Domestic, commercial gas rates in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

LPG cylinder price today, 29 March: Amid ongoing Iran conflict with US-Israel, India’s energy security is coming under pressure the world's fourth-largest economy depends on imports for 60 percent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand. The near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted key supply chains across West Asia.

On Saturday, a roundtable review meeting took place in Delhi on accelerating PNG network expansion across urban India. Centred on "Expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) Services and Maintaining Essential Services" in urban areas, the meeting involved key stakeholders who held discussion at Vigyan Bhavan, PTI reported.

During this crucial meet, advantages of PNG over LPG were highlighted in terms of safety, reliability, affordability and environmental sustainability. Roadblocks to PNG infrastructure expansion were also identified, including delays in municipal permissions, Right of Way (RoW) approvals and high restoration charges. As centre takes extensive steps to meet consumer demand during this global energy crisis, let's have a look at city-wise LPG prices.

City-wise LPG prices

City Domestic LPG cylinder prices (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG cylinder prices (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 1,913.00

Centre pushes for transition to PNG The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on 24 March suggesting that LPG supply to households will be discontinued if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas where such connectivity is available. This measure comes in the backdrop of LPG shortage due to West Asia war.

To reduce reliance on a single fuel, this move aims to free up LPG supplies from areas with pipeline connectivity. To ensure "fuel diversification", the government is taking steps to divert LPG supply to regions lacking PNG infrastructure.

On 26 March, an LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, arrived at the New Mangalore Port. Another LPG Carrier named Jag Vasant arrived at Vadinar Port in Gujarat at 8.30 pm on 27 March, Deendayal Port Authority PRO said.

"A vessel, MT Jag Vasant, carrying 47,180 metric tons of LPG, arrived in Vadinar last night. Its daughter vessel, Rose Gas, arrived in Vadinar at 7:30 this morning. A ship-to-ship transfer will take place from it, ANI quoted Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Sushil Kumar Singh as saying.