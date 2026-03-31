LPG cylinder price today, 31 March: What are domestic, commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai

The war in West Asia has disrupted fuel supply across the globe and has caused volatility in oil market. The Centre in a statement on Sunday said that it is taking steps to secure sufficient fuel and gas supplies amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Amid LPG crisis, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, “Domestic LPG Production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.”

In the wake of energy supply shortage across the globe, a media briefing was held on Monday where officers from the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports, Shipping and Waterways and External Affairs participated. The discussion centred on fuel availability, maritime operations, support extended to Indian nationals in the region, and measures being taken to maintain stability across these sectors.

“Gas supply to urea plants, initially reduced to around 60%, has been progressively increased to 65% and further augmented to 75–80% through alternative arrangements. This has increased urea production by 12,000–15,000 tonnes per day, reducing the monthly production loss from 9–10 LMT to around 6–7 LMT,” the press release said. The authorities suggested that domestic LPG Production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

Due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, 14.2 kg domestic and 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices surged in the past month by ₹60 and ₹144, respectively.

Price of domestic and commercial LPG in major Indian cities Given below is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across key Indian cities.

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 1,884.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 1,988.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 1,901.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 1,884.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,029.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 1,904.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,105.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 1,913.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 1,912.00

Govt pushes for PNG infra expansion and adoption The oil ministry acknowledged that priority is being given to consumers with 100% supply to domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and CNG transport. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid are being maintained at around 80% of their average consumption, it said. The expansion of PNG distribution networks is being accelerated. The government has asked CGD entities to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels and canteens.

To promote domestic and commercial PNG connections and adoption, CGD companies including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL are offering incentives. The government few days ago reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre and imposed export levy of ₹ 21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure availability in the domestic market.