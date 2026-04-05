LPG cylinder price today, 5 April — How costly is domestic, commercial cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata

LPG cylinder price today, 5 April: The impact of volatility in global oil prices due to the Middle East conflict can also be seen on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder rates across India which witnessed a sudden spike in one month period. Following ₹60 price hike in 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices last month and ₹144.5 price increase of 19 kg commercial cooking gas, the prices underwent another revision this month.

The second round of revision in LPG prices took place on 1 April as state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update prices on a monthly basis. The price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was further increased by nearly ₹200 and that of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by ₹51 to ₹549 per refill. As government pushes for PNG use and infrastructure expansion, check city-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on 5 April.

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City-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on 2 April

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 2,112.00 ( +200.00 )

Aligning with the broader surge in jet fuel prices globally due to supply chain disruption, even Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices are on an upward trajectory as they registered a spike in major metro cities on 1 April. To insulate the Indian citizen from high international LPG prices, the Centre did not revise domestic cooking gas prices this month. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a clarification over commercial LPG cylinder price rise, suggesting that they are “deregulated, market determined and revised normally on a monthly basis. Their consumption is less than 10% of the total LPG consumed in the country.”

The statement added, “April 1 price increase in Commercial cylinder price is due to a 44% surge in the Saudi Contract Price: from $542/MT in March to $780/MT for April, as 20-30% of global LPG supplies are stuck in Strait of Hormuz.”

Also Read | Seventh Indian LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war

Weekly transits through Strait of Hormuz reach highest since Middle East war onset Since the West Asia war between Iran and US-Israel began on 28 February, weekly transit of oil vessels and tankers through the critical Strait of Hormuz reached the highest in the past week, with the seven-day rolling average for transits on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

According to vessel-tracking data, transits on 3 April were led by LPG carriers, including Indian-flagged LPG tanker Green Sanvi which is transporting approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG. A total of 13 ships successfully crossed the strategic waterway on Friday, with 10 exiting the Persian Gulf and three entering from the open seas.

Green Sanvi's safe transit through the strategic maritime chokepoint follows a previous shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes that arrived at the Vadinar Terminal in Gujarat on March 28 via the vessel MT Jag Vasant. To provide support to merchant vessels, Indian Navy warships have been on standby, ANI reported.