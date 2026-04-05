LPG cylinder price today, 5 April — How costly is domestic, commercial cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata

LPG cylinder price today, 5 April: The impact of volatility in global oil prices due to the Middle East conflict can also be seen on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder rates across India which witnessed a sudden spike in one month period. Following ₹60 price hike in 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices last month and ₹144.5 price increase of 19 kg commercial cooking gas, the prices underwent another revision this month.

The second round of revision in LPG prices took place on 1 April as state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update prices on a monthly basis. The price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was further increased by nearly ₹200 and that of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by ₹51 to ₹549 per refill. As government pushes for PNG use and infrastructure expansion, check city-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on 5 April.

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Also Read | Delhi government mandates PNG shift for commercial LPG users

City-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on 2 April

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 2,112.00 ( +200.00 )

Aligning with the broader surge in jet fuel prices globally due to supply chain disruption, even Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices are on an upward trajectory as they registered a spike in major metro cities on 1 April. To insulate the Indian citizen from high international LPG prices, the Centre did not revise domestic cooking gas prices this month. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a clarification over commercial LPG cylinder price rise, suggesting that they are “deregulated, market determined and revised normally on a monthly basis. Their consumption is less than 10% of the total LPG consumed in the country.”

The statement added, “April 1 price increase in Commercial cylinder price is due to a 44% surge in the Saudi Contract Price: from $542/MT in March to $780/MT for April, as 20-30% of global LPG supplies are stuck in Strait of Hormuz.”

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Also Read | Seventh Indian LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war

Weekly transits through Strait of Hormuz reach highest since Middle East war onset Since the West Asia war between Iran and US-Israel began on 28 February, weekly transit of oil vessels and tankers through the critical Strait of Hormuz reached the highest in the past week, with the seven-day rolling average for transits on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

According to vessel-tracking data, transits on 3 April were led by LPG carriers, including Indian-flagged LPG tanker Green Sanvi which is transporting approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG. A total of 13 ships successfully crossed the strategic waterway on Friday, with 10 exiting the Persian Gulf and three entering from the open seas.

Green Sanvi's safe transit through the strategic maritime chokepoint follows a previous shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes that arrived at the Vadinar Terminal in Gujarat on March 28 via the vessel MT Jag Vasant. To provide support to merchant vessels, Indian Navy warships have been on standby, ANI reported.

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Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, confirmed that all 18 Indian vessels and around 485 seafarers currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored and remain safe. He made this statement during a joint inter-ministerial briefing. So far, over 964 seafarers have been repatriated and nearly 598,000 passengers have already returned to India from the Gulf region, he added.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.