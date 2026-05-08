LPG cylinder price today: Check cooking gas rates in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad on 8 May

Commercial LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged on Thursday after oil marketing companies (OMCs) implemented a steep hike earlier this month, while domestic cooking gas rates remained stable across major cities.

According to Indian Oil Corporation’s latest revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at ₹3,071.50. In Mumbai, the rate is ₹3,024, while in Kolkata and Chennai, it is ₹3,202 and ₹3,237, respectively.

The latest revision came into effect on 1 May. OMCs raised rates by ₹993 for 19-kg commercial cylinders used by restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

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Cities Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 3,071.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 3,024.00 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 3,202.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 3,237.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 3,092.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 3,315.00 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 3,099.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 3,346.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 3,106.00 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 3,152.00

A 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder continues to cost ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai.

Indian Oil had earlier said there was “no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public”, according to a Business Today report, adding that domestic LPG prices for nearly 33 crore consumers remained unchanged.

Commercial LPG prices revised monthly Commercial LPG cylinder prices are revised on the first day of every month based on international benchmark prices and foreign exchange movements. Domestic LPG prices are revised separately.

The latest hike follows earlier increases in commercial LPG cylinder prices over the past few months. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was ₹1,884.50 in March, ₹2,078.50 in April, and then rose to ₹3,071.50 in May, according to publicly available pricing data.

No shortage of LPG, fuel supplies stable: Government The government on Wednesday said it is making "every possible effort" to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG, crude oil and natural gas amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, while cautioning against panic buying at retail fuel outlets, as reported by ANI.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, “Our imports are affected due to the West Asia crisis, whether it is LPG, crude or natural gas. But the Indian government is trying to ensure that domestic supply, domestic LPG consumers are provided with 100 per cent supply.”

She added that "70 per cent of the commercial supply is being provided" even as authorities continue efforts to maintain stable fuel availability across the country.

On commercial and transport fuel supply, Sharma said "approximately 15,900 tonnes of commercial LPG were sold in the last two days" while "876 tonnes of auto LPG were sold by PSU OMCs."