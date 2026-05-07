LPG cylinder price today: Check cooking gas rates in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru on 7 May

Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices in India remained largely unchanged on Thursday despite continued volatility in global oil markets. Due to the ongoing US-Iran war, fuel supply disruptions have triggered the third hike in commercial LPG prices in India since the conflict began on 28 April.

Commercial LPG cylinders, commonly used by hotels and restaurants, have become costlier by ₹993, pushing the price of a 19-kg cylinder to an all-time high of ₹3,071.50. Meanwhile, the price of 5-kg FTL (market-rate) LPG cylinders has risen sharply from ₹549 to ₹810.50 per cylinder.

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With this hike, the 5-kg FTL cylinder is now priced only slightly below the ₹913 cost of the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder used in households.

Domestic LPG prices were hiked by ₹60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7.

Check LPG prices in your cities here:

Cities Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 3,071.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 3,024.00 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 3,202.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 3,237.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 3,092.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 3,315.00 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 3,099.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 3,346.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 3,106.00

No shortage of LPG, fuel supplies stable: Government The government on Wednesday said it is making "every possible effort" to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG, crude oil and natural gas amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, while cautioning against panic buying at retail fuel outlets, as reported by ANI.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, “Our imports are affected due to the West Asia crisis, whether it is LPG, crude or natural gas. But the Indian government is trying to ensure that domestic supply, domestic LPG consumers are provided with 100 per cent supply.”

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She added that "70 per cent of the commercial supply is being provided" even as authorities continue efforts to maintain stable fuel availability across the country.

On commercial and transport fuel supply, Sharma said "approximately 15,900 tonnes of commercial LPG were sold in the last two days" while "876 tonnes of auto LPG were sold by PSU OMCs."

The official also said that over "1,20,000 5 kg cylinders were sold in the last two days" as part of efforts to improve accessibility of cooking fuel.

India's growth to moderate to 6.6 pc in FY27: S&P report

The Indian government is trying to ensure that domestic supply, domestic LPG consumers are provided with 100 per cent supply.

Earlier on Wednesday, S&P Global projected India’s GDP growth to slow to 6.6 per cent in the current fiscal year, down from its earlier estimate of 7.1 per cent. The report also stressed that reforms in energy and food security will be crucial for India to achieve its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

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According to the joint report by CRISIL and S&P Global, titled India Forward, the country is currently facing external economic pressures due to energy supply disruptions, rising oil and gas prices, and currency volatility. The report recommended that India develop a comprehensive energy storage policy to build strategic reserves and strengthen energy security.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.