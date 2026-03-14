LPG cylinder price today: Check how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on 14 March

Cooking gas prices were hiked across India, pushing up the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions. The crisis has forced some Indian kitchens to ditch certain food items in their menu, while some establishments scramble to look for alternatives of gas.

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The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder was raised by ₹60 around a week back, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier by ₹144 across major cities and states of the country.

The revision comes amid disruptions in LPG supply chains caused by escalating conflict in West Asia involving US, Israel, and Iran.

The joint attack by US and Israel on Iran, followed by the Islamic Republic's retaliation have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

How the India tackling cooking gas crisis? The Central government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 aimed at maintaining natural gas supplies amid a shortage of supply in the country due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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The Act empowers the Centre to regulate or prohibit the production, supply, distribution, trade, and commerce of essential commodities, such as food items, fertilizers, drugs, and fuel. The move is typically used to prevent hoarding, black marketing, and artificial shortages.

Meanwhile, India is also procuring additional liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments from new suppliers, including the United States, Norway, Canada, and Russia, while continuing to source from available Gulf region exporters, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, 12 March.

Price of domestic and commercial LPG in major Indian cities — full list

City Domestic rates Commercial rates New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

Restaurants, eateries bear the brunt of the crisis Communities, canteens, hotels and restaurants across the country are facing severe disruption due to LPG supply curbs for uses other than households and the four priority sectors.

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Some eateries have stopped serving non-vegetarian items such as mutton, as they take longer time to cook and consume more cooking gas. Meanwhile, in cities like Hyderabad, the food establishments are forced to switch to firewood stoves.

As a result, langars and Atal canteens have also been forced to cut menu options and come up with contingency plans, while restaurants are also actively changing menus, raising prices and even temporarily shutting down operations to limit the consumption of fuel.

Though the price of commercial and domestic cylinders have been increased, it is important to note that the rates of LPG cannisters under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana remain unchanged, PTI reported earlier.

The scheme covers over 10 crore gas connections, which are provided to low-income households of the country.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.