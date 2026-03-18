LPG cylinder price today: Check how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on 18 March

Cooking gas prices were hiked across India, as a ripple effect of the West Asia conflict. Geopolitical tensions in the region have weighed on global oil markets, driving up crude oil and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) benchmarks.

This uptick pushed up the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹144 in early March across major cities and states of the country. No revisions have been made since.

The hike followed a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, followed by Tehran's retaliation. The conflict has disrupted supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

City-wise LPG rates The following retail rates are currently active in major cities across India:

City Domestic rates Commercial rates New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

It's important to note that the differences in LPG prices across states arise due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

LPG for low-income households Though the government has raised prices of commercial and domestic cylinders, the rates of LPG cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) remain unchanged, PTI reported earlier.

The scheme covers over 10 crore gas connections provided to low-income households across the country.

India assures no shortage of LPG The Indian government maintains that there is no shortage of cooking gas. However, the LPG crisis is having a wide impact across the hospitality sector, with several establishments temporarily suspending operations.

The shortage has also forced many Indian kitchens to remove certain menu items, while hotels and eateries have raised food prices to cope with higher cooking costs. In cities like Hyderabad, food establishments were even forced to switch to firewood stoves as an alternative.

Also Read | India taps Iran for safe passage of six LPG, two oil vessels via Hormuz strait

At the same time, the situation has taken on a strategic dimension. The Indian Navy has deployed two task forces of warships to ensure the safe transit of merchant vessels and tankers carrying gas and crude oil to the country through the Strait of Hormuz. To permit the safe passage of Indian-flagged ships, Iran has asked for the exchange of three tankers seized by India, ANI reported earlier.

LPG cylinder bookings rise The Oil Ministry said on Tuesday that online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90%, and delivery authentication code (DAC) coverage has expanded from 53% before the West Asia conflict to about 72%, which is aimed at preventing diversion of cylinders at the distributor level, Mint reported earlier.

The ministry further assured that no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships, and “Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur and Maharashtra have issued orders to allocate non-domestic LPG in line with Government of India guidelines.”