LPG cylinder price today: Check how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on 18 March

Cooking gas prices in India increased due to disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, with domestic LPG cylinders rising by 60 and commercial cylinders by 144. The increase is linked to escalating geopolitical tensions affecting oil supply chains. Check city-wise prices here.

Eshita Gain
Updated18 Mar 2026, 07:25 AM IST
LPG cylinder price today
LPG cylinder price today(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Cooking gas prices were hiked across India, as a ripple effect of the West Asia conflict. Geopolitical tensions in the region have weighed on global oil markets, driving up crude oil and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) benchmarks.

This uptick pushed up the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by 60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by 144 in early March across major cities and states of the country. No revisions have been made since.

The hike followed a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, followed by Tehran's retaliation. The conflict has disrupted supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

City-wise LPG rates

The following retail rates are currently active in major cities across India:

CityDomestic ratesCommercial rates
New Delhi 913 1,884.50
Mumbai 912.50 1,836
Kolkata 939 1,988.50
Chennai 928.50 2,043.50
Hyderabad 965 2,105.50
Lucknow 950.50 2,007
Bengaluru 915.50 1,958
Patna 1,002.50 2,133.50

It's important to note that the differences in LPG prices across states arise due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

LPG for low-income households

Though the government has raised prices of commercial and domestic cylinders, the rates of LPG cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) remain unchanged, PTI reported earlier.

The scheme covers over 10 crore gas connections provided to low-income households across the country.

India assures no shortage of LPG

The Indian government maintains that there is no shortage of cooking gas. However, the LPG crisis is having a wide impact across the hospitality sector, with several establishments temporarily suspending operations.

The shortage has also forced many Indian kitchens to remove certain menu items, while hotels and eateries have raised food prices to cope with higher cooking costs. In cities like Hyderabad, food establishments were even forced to switch to firewood stoves as an alternative.

Also Read | India taps Iran for safe passage of six LPG, two oil vessels via Hormuz strait
Also Read | Oil Ministry says online LPG bookings rise to 90%, no dry-outs reported

At the same time, the situation has taken on a strategic dimension. The Indian Navy has deployed two task forces of warships to ensure the safe transit of merchant vessels and tankers carrying gas and crude oil to the country through the Strait of Hormuz. To permit the safe passage of Indian-flagged ships, Iran has asked for the exchange of three tankers seized by India, ANI reported earlier.

LPG cylinder bookings rise

The Oil Ministry said on Tuesday that online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90%, and delivery authentication code (DAC) coverage has expanded from 53% before the West Asia conflict to about 72%, which is aimed at preventing diversion of cylinders at the distributor level, Mint reported earlier.

The ministry further assured that no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships, and “Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur and Maharashtra have issued orders to allocate non-domestic LPG in line with Government of India guidelines.”

According to an official statement, domestic LPG production at refineries has increased by about 36%, providing relief to households and businesses across the country who were scrambling for alternatives to cooking gas in recent weeks.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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