LPG cylinder price update: Commercial LPG price reduced by 135 per cylinder

In Mumbai, commercial LPG price was reduced to ₹2171.50 per cylinder from RS 2,307 whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,322 per cylinder instead of ₹2,455. At the same time, instead of ₹ ₹2,508 , a customer will have to spend ₹2373 in Chennai from today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}