LPG cylinder price update: Commercial LPG price reduced by 135 per cylinder

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by around ₹135 with immediate effect from today.
In the national capital, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2219.00 in Delhi against the previous level, Rs2355.50 per cylinder.
In Mumbai, commercial LPG price was reduced to ₹2171.50 per cylinder from RS 2,307 whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,322 per cylinder instead of ₹2,455. At the same time, instead of ₹ ₹2,508 , a customer will have to spend ₹2373 in Chennai from today.
Meanwhile, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs ₹1,003 in the national capital. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will get ₹200 subsidy directly in their bank account and the effective price for them would be ₹803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
There was no subsidy paid on cooking gas since June 2020, and all users including Ujjwala beneficiaries bought cylinders at market rate, which currently is ₹1,003 in Delhi.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ₹999.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Since April 2021, prices have risen by ₹193.5 per cylinder.
India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85 per cent of its oil requirement, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices.
While India has surplus oil refining capacity, it does not manufacture enough LPG to meet domestic demand and imports significant quantities from nations such as Saudi Arabia.
An oil ministry official earlier stated that the Saudi LPG prices have gone up by 33 per cent while domestic rates have increased by only 11 per cent.
After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously.
