Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by ₹ ₹115.50 with immediate effect. This is the seventh reduction in price of commercial LPG since June, in step with softening international energy prices. In all, rates have come down by ₹610 per 19-kg cylinder.
With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost 1,744 instead of ₹1,859 in Delhi.
In Kolkata 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,846 instead of ₹1959.00,in Mumbai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,696 instead of ₹1,811.50 and in Chennai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,893 from today instead of ₹2,009.50.
On October 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced. This because the rates of domestic cooking gas were way lower than cost and now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven, industry sources said. Commercial LPG rates, on the other hand, have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with rise and fall in international prices.
Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady. On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by ₹50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.
In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at ₹1,053 per unit.Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at ₹1,079, ₹1,052.5, and ₹1,068.5, respectively.
Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.
Commercial LPG rates have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with rise and fall in international rates.
