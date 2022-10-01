LPG cylinder price update: Commercial LPG rates have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with rise and fall in international rates.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by ₹25.50 with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,859, instead of ₹1,885 in Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by ₹25.50 with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,859, instead of ₹1,885 in Delhi.
In Kolkata 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,959 instead of ₹1,995.50,in Mumbai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,811.50 instead of ₹1,844 and in Chennai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,009.50 from today instead of ₹2,045
In Kolkata 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,959 instead of ₹1,995.50,in Mumbai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,811.50 instead of ₹1,844 and in Chennai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,009.50 from today instead of ₹2,045
On September 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced .Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by ₹8.5 per unit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On September 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced .Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by ₹8.5 per unit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady.
Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady.
On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by ₹50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.
On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by ₹50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.
In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at ₹1,053 per unit.Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at ₹1,079, ₹1,052.5, and ₹1,068.5, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at ₹1,053 per unit.Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at ₹1,079, ₹1,052.5, and ₹1,068.5, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.
Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.
Commercial LPG rates have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with rise and fall in international rates.
And this difference between a market-priced commercial LPG and below-cost household cooking gas had led to diversion of cylinders meant for kitchens into commercial establishments. To check this, the state-owned oil firms have now started imposing limits on a 14.2-kg refill a household can order, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
And this difference between a market-priced commercial LPG and below-cost household cooking gas had led to diversion of cylinders meant for kitchens into commercial establishments. To check this, the state-owned oil firms have now started imposing limits on a 14.2-kg refill a household can order, they said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has limited one refill in 15 days from August 26, and other retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are likely to follow suit.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has limited one refill in 15 days from August 26, and other retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are likely to follow suit.