The prices of non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders were hiked again by 25 apiece on Wednesday. After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost 884.50 apiece in Delhi.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also increased by 75 per cylinder.

LPG Prices in Mumbai, Chennai, UP

In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now 884.5, it was previously sold at 859.50. For a cooking gas cylinder in Chennai, you will have to pay 900.50 from today, which was being at 875.50 till yesterday. 

For an LPG cylinder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, you will have to pay 897.5.

Year to date increase

Between January 1 and September 1, the price of cooking gas cylinders has gone up by 190 each.

More than doubled in seven years

The government eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.  The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. 

Diesel, petrol rate cut

Meanwhile, after remaining unchanged for several days, petrol & diesel prices today have been cut by 13-15 paise. Petrol price in Delhi now at 101.34 & in Mumbai, it’s 107.39/L. Diesel price in Delhi now at 88.77 & in Mumbai, it’s 96.33/L.

