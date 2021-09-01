Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >LPG cylinder prices hiked twice in 15 days. Check latest rates

LPG cylinder prices hiked twice in 15 days. Check latest rates

Premium
A worker arranges LPG cooking gas cyclinders in order at a godown amid a hike of Rs.25 per cylinder, in Thane, Mumbai.
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Livemint

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also increased by 75 per cylinder.

The prices of non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders were hiked again by 25 apiece on Wednesday. After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost 884.50 apiece in Delhi.

The prices of non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders were hiked again by 25 apiece on Wednesday. After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost 884.50 apiece in Delhi.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also increased by 75 per cylinder.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also increased by 75 per cylinder.

LPG Prices in Mumbai, Chennai, UP

LPG Prices in Mumbai, Chennai, UP

In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now 884.5, it was previously sold at 859.50. For a cooking gas cylinder in Chennai, you will have to pay 900.50 from today, which was being at 875.50 till yesterday. 

In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now 884.5, it was previously sold at 859.50. For a cooking gas cylinder in Chennai, you will have to pay 900.50 from today, which was being at 875.50 till yesterday. 

For an LPG cylinder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, you will have to pay 897.5.

For an LPG cylinder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, you will have to pay 897.5.

Year to date increase

Year to date increase

Between January 1 and September 1, the price of cooking gas cylinders has gone up by 190 each.

Between January 1 and September 1, the price of cooking gas cylinders has gone up by 190 each.

More than doubled in seven years

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

More than doubled in seven years

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The government eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.  The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. 

The government eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.  The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. 

Diesel, petrol rate cut

Diesel, petrol rate cut

Meanwhile, after remaining unchanged for several days, petrol & diesel prices today have been cut by 13-15 paise. Petrol price in Delhi now at 101.34 & in Mumbai, it’s 107.39/L. Diesel price in Delhi now at 88.77 & in Mumbai, it’s 96.33/L.

Meanwhile, after remaining unchanged for several days, petrol & diesel prices today have been cut by 13-15 paise. Petrol price in Delhi now at 101.34 & in Mumbai, it’s 107.39/L. Diesel price in Delhi now at 88.77 & in Mumbai, it’s 96.33/L.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!