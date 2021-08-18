OPEN APP
Home >News >India >LPG cylinder prices hiked again. Check latest rates here

The price of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinder was hiked again by 25 apiece on Tuesday. After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost 859 apiece in Delhi.

In Delhi, LPG cylinder prices were 809 on June 1 and rose further to 834 on July 1. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of cooking gas cylinders has gone up by 165 each.

More details awaited

