The price of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinder was hiked again by ₹25 apiece on Tuesday. After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost ₹859 apiece in Delhi.

In Delhi, LPG cylinder prices were ₹809 on June 1 and rose further to ₹834 on July 1. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of cooking gas cylinders has gone up by ₹165 each.

