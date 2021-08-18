LPG cylinder prices hiked again. Check latest rates here

LPG cylinder prices hiked again. Check latest rates here1 min read . 11:17 AM IST
After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost ₹859 apiece in Delhi.
The price of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinder was hiked again by ₹25 apiece on Tuesday. After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost ₹859 apiece in Delhi.
In Delhi, LPG cylinder prices were ₹809 on June 1 and rose further to ₹834 on July 1. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of cooking gas cylinders has gone up by ₹165 each.
More details awaited
