NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies on Wednesday raised prices of domestic cooking gas by ₹50 per 14.2-kg cylinder, the third such increase since May following rising energy prices across the world. In the national capital, a 14.2 kg LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder now costs ₹1,053.

In Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, non-subsidised LPG cylinders now cost ₹1,079, ₹1,052.50 and ₹1,068.50, respectively. Prices vary across states due to difference in state taxes.

This is the eighth straight increase in LPG prices in the past one year and the fourth in 2022. Prices have gone up by ₹244 per cylinder since June 2021.

Prices have largely risen over the last two years. In May 2020, an LPG cylinder cost ₹581.5.

Households usually buy non-subsidised cooking gas now, after the government restricted subsidy to only beneficiaries of the Centre's Ujjwala scheme in 2020. The central government subsidises 12 such cylinders for beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Amid rising inflation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in May that the Centre will give ₹200 per gas cylinder to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana this year, which will have a revenue implication of around ₹6,100 crore a year.

Prices 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder were, however, lowered. In Delhi, the commercial cylinder used in restaurants, hotels and industrial purposes is now priced at ₹2,012.50, down ₹8.50. This is the second reduction in prices of commercial cylinders this month. On 1 July, prices were reduced by ₹198 per cylinder.

LPG prices have largely been increasing of late amid rising gas prices amid geopolitical tensions. However, prices have eased from the January high of ₹1,241 per cylinder.