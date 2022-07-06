LPG cylinder prices raised by ₹501 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- Households usually buy non-subsidised cooking gas now, after the government restricted subsidy to only beneficiaries of the Centre's Ujjwala scheme in 2020
NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies on Wednesday raised prices of domestic cooking gas by ₹50 per 14.2-kg cylinder, the third such increase since May following rising energy prices across the world. In the national capital, a 14.2 kg LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder now costs ₹1,053.