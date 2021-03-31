In a relief to common man, the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylindewill become cheaper from next month. Starting from 1 April, the cost of domestic cooking gas will be reduced by ₹10, Indian Oil Corporation Limited said on Wednesday. In Delhi and Mumbai, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG will cost around ₹809 from April. A LPG cylinder will now be available at ₹835.50 in Kolkata from Thursday.

Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders every month. The LPG prices had been increased by ₹125 per cylinder in recent weeks. The price of LPG cylinders in India is dependent primarily on two factors — the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of US dollar and rupee.

After a record increase in rates, the prices of LPG cylinder dropped as international oil prices had softened. "International oil prices, which are the benchmark for deciding retail rates, have softened over the past few days. Though there had been some firming up of prices on Tuesday, overall the trend has been of a decline, which should reflect in domestic retail rates as well," a top official said.

LPG price had touched a record high of ₹939 per cylinder in November 2018.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. If anyone needs more than 12 LPG cylinders a year, he or she needs to purchase it at market price. Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate.

