LPG cylinder rate today after price hike: Check updated gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai from 1 April

Starting today, the 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder will become costly. In Delhi, the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has increased by ₹195.50 while the price of the same cylinder has risen by ₹218 in Kolkata, effective from 1 April. The is no change in no domestic household cooking gas rates.

Citi-wise updated commercial LPG prices on 1 April

Metros Commercial (Rs/19 kg cylinder) Domestic (Rs/14.2 kg cylinder) Delhi ₹ 2078.50 ₹ 913.00 Kolkata ₹ 2208.00 ₹ 939.00 Mumbai ₹ 2031.00 ₹ 912.50 Chennai ₹ 2246.50 ₹ 928.50

What were domestic and commercial LPG rates in major Indian cities a day before — on 31 March

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 1,884.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 1,988.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 1,901.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 1,884.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,029.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 1,904.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,105.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 1,913.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 1,912.00

FTL cylinder price hike The prices of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder have increased by ₹51, effective from today.

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What caused LPG price hike The ongoing West Asia conflict has caused volatility in the oil market due to supply disruption and shortage. The impact of this energy crisis can now be seen on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices. Last month, the government hiked 14.2 kg domestic and 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹60 and ₹144.5, respectively.

The price revision further on Wednesday is linked to the widening Iran conflict with US-Israel. Since the war began late in February, global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent due to disruption of energy supply chains.

On the first day of every month, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update ATF and LPG prices based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

After a ₹2 per-litre reduction in March last year, petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen. While petrol currently costs ₹94.72 per litre in Delhi, diesel rate is ₹87.62.

Centre drops update on Commercial LPG supply The Centre in a statement on LPG supply situation on 31 March said that the supply of Commercial LPG has been restored by 20% to consumers. Further, Govt. of India vide letter dated 18.03.2026 had proposed to allocate additional 10% of Commercial LPG to States/UTs based on ease of doing business reforms for PNG expansion.

Dropping an update on Commercial LPG supply, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, “Since 23rd March 2026, more than 3.2 Lakh 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold to migrant labours across the country. More than 63,000 – 5 Kg FTL Cylinders have been sold yesterday to migrant labours.”

It added, “Most of the States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the Non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India. A total of 47928 MT has been uplifted since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs.”

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The government maintains that there is no reported dry-out at LPG distributorships while acknowledging impact of geopolitical situation on supply of LPG. It further noted that online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 92% on industry basis on 30 March.