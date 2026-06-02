LPG cylinder rates on June 2: Here's how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

The prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were revised once again on Jun 1, triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. As of June 2026, prices have been hiked by ₹42 to ₹54, with Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai experiencing a significant rise.
Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been revised five times since March 2026, putting additional pressure on hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the fuel. The repeated hikes have reportedly forced several eateries and hospitality establishments across the country to shut down.
With the latest revision, the cost of a commercial cylinder in the national capital has risen to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.50.
Chennai also witnessed a sharp increase, with the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder climbing to ₹3,283, according to Goodreturns.
According to the latest OMC data, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to cost ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai.
City
Domestic LPG (14.2 kg)
Commercial LPG (19 kg)
|New Delhi
|₹913.00
|₹3,113.50
|Mumbai
|₹912.50
|₹3,067.50
|Bengaluru
|₹915.50
|₹3,113.50
|Chennai
|₹928.50
|₹3,283.00
|Gurgaon
|₹921.50
|₹3,130.00
|Noida
|₹910.50
|₹3,113.50
|Chandigarh
|₹922.50
|₹3,136.00
|Jaipur
|₹916.50
|₹3,141.00
|Hyderabad
|₹965.00
|₹3,367.00
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in India are usually revised at the start of every month, depending on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs and government subsidy policies.
Domestic cooking gas prices remain politically sensitive because of their direct impact on household budgets. For now, consumers continue to get temporary relief as LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.
The government has asked state-run fuel retailers to expand LPG storage capacity to cover at least 30 days of demand, a senior oil ministry official said on Friday, as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict highlight the need for larger reserves.
"We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out (a plan) to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters.
The government said the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil, and natural gas, adding that refineries were operating at optimum levels and LPG production was at an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.
"No dry out reported at any LPG distributorship," Sharma said, while adding that “abnormal sale is being observed at many petrol pumps.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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