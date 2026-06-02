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LPG cylinder rates on June 2: Here's how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

With the latest revision, the cost of a commercial cylinder in the national capital has risen to 3,113.50 from 3,071.50.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated2 Jun 2026, 09:29 AM IST
A man pushes a cart with LPG cylinders on a hot summer day in Prayagraj
A man pushes a cart with LPG cylinders on a hot summer day in Prayagraj(PTI)
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The prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were revised once again on Jun 1, triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. As of June 2026, prices have been hiked by 42 to 54, with Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai experiencing a significant rise.

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Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been revised five times since March 2026, putting additional pressure on hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the fuel. The repeated hikes have reportedly forced several eateries and hospitality establishments across the country to shut down.

With the latest revision, the cost of a commercial cylinder in the national capital has risen to 3,113.50 from 3,071.50.

Chennai also witnessed a sharp increase, with the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder climbing to 3,283, according to Goodreturns.

Also Read | Price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by ₹42; to now cost ₹3,113.5 in Delhi

According to the latest OMC data, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to cost 913 in Delhi, 912.50 in Mumbai, 939 in Kolkata and 928.50 in Chennai.

Check LPG cylinder rates in your city today

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City

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg)

Commercial LPG (19 kg)

New Delhi 913.00 3,113.50
Mumbai 912.50 3,067.50
Bengaluru 915.50 3,113.50
Chennai 928.50 3,283.00
Gurgaon 921.50 3,130.00
Noida 910.50 3,113.50
Chandigarh 922.50 3,136.00
Jaipur 916.50 3,141.00
Hyderabad 965.00 3,367.00

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in India are usually revised at the start of every month, depending on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs and government subsidy policies.

Also Read | LPG cylinder rates on May 31: Here's how much domestic and commercial gas costs

Domestic cooking gas prices remain politically sensitive because of their direct impact on household budgets. For now, consumers continue to get temporary relief as LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

Govt asks OMs to expand storage capacity

The government has asked state-run fuel retailers to expand LPG storage capacity to cover at least 30 days of demand, a senior oil ministry official said on Friday, as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict highlight the need for larger reserves.

"We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out (a plan) to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters.

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Also Read | Centre asks fuel retailers to ensure 30-day LPG reserves amid supply concerns

The government said the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil, and natural gas, adding that refineries were operating at optimum levels and LPG production was at an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.

"No dry out reported at any LPG distributorship," Sharma said, while adding that “abnormal sale is being observed at many petrol pumps.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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