LPG cylinder rates on May 17: Check domestic and commercial gas prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Despite mounting concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising global energy costs, Indian households are getting a temporary reprieve. State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)—including Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL—kept domestic LPG cylinder prices unchanged across major metros this Sunday.
However, while household budgets remain shielded for now, the commercial sector continues to feel the burn from recent aggressive price hikes.
Following the latest price revision issued on May 17, the cost of a standard 14.2-kg household cylinder remains steady, with the domestic LPG costing ₹913 in Delhi.
In stark contrast, commercial LPG prices remain painfully elevated. Driven by multiple upward revisions over the past few months, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now breached the ₹3,000 mark in the national capital.
|City
|Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg)
|Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
|New Delhi
|₹913.00 (0.00)
|₹3,071.50 (+993.00)
|Kolkata
|₹939.00 (0.00)
|₹3,202.00 (+994.00)
|Mumbai
|₹912.50 (0.00)
|₹3,024.00 (+993.00)
|Chennai
|₹928.50 (0.00)
|₹3,237.00 (+990.50)
|Gurgaon
|₹921.50 (0.00)
|₹3,088.00 (+993.00)
|Noida
|₹910.50 (0.00)
|₹3,071.50 (+993.00)
|Bangalore
|₹915.50 (0.00)
|₹3,152.00 (+991.00)
|Bhubaneswar
|₹939.00 (0.00)
|₹3,238.00 (+993.50)
|Chandigarh
|₹922.50 (0.00)
|₹3,092.50 (+993.00)
|Hyderabad
|₹965.00 (0.00)
|₹3,315.00 (+994.00)
|Jaipur
|₹916.50 (0.00)
|₹3,099.00 (+993.00)
|Lucknow
|₹950.50 (0.00)
|₹3,194.00 (+993.00)
|Patna
|₹1,002.50 (0.00)
|₹3,346.50 (+993.50)
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹922.00 (0.00)
|₹3,106.00 (+993.00)
The current pause in domestic LPG price hikes offers a much-needed breather following a steep ₹60 increase implemented earlier this March.
Analysts speaking to Reuters note that the Centre's decision to hold the line on household rates is a deliberate strategy to buffer consumers against broader inflationary pressures, even as OMC input costs continue to mount.
Behind the scenes, state-run fuel retailers are navigating a perfect storm.
Because India remains heavily reliant on imports to meet its cooking gas demands, the domestic market is highly vulnerable to international shocks. The pressure points for OMCs are currently compounding on three fronts:
This escalating pressure has already broken the levy on other motor fuels. Earlier this week, India hiked petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre—the first such increase in four years—underscoring just how severely the global energy squeeze is impacting domestic markets.
While households remain shielded for now, commercial users are fully exposed to these global headwinds. Commercial LPG rates have suffered relentless, repeated upward revisions through March, April, and May.
The fallout is already spilling over into the broader economy. According to a recent report by the Times of India (TOI), Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are raising alarm bells over rapidly shrinking profit margins.
To survive the soaring cost of commercial LPG, a growing number of businesses are now scrambling to transition to cheaper alternatives, such as Piped Natural Gas (PNG), to keep their operations afloat, it said.
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