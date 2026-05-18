LPG cylinder rates on May 18: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Despite mounting concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising global energy costs, the cooking gas of Indian households has been shielded with unchanged prices across major metros on Monday.
Following the latest price revision issued on May 18, the cost of a standard 14.2-kg household cylinder remains steady, with the domestic LPG costing ₹913 in Delhi.
In stark contrast, commercial LPG prices remain painfully elevated. Driven by multiple upward revisions over the past few months, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now breached the ₹3,000 mark in the national capital.
|City
|Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg)
|Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
|New Delhi
|₹913.00 (0.00)
|₹3,071.50 (+993.00)
|Kolkata
|₹939.00 (0.00)
|₹3,202.00 (+994.00)
|Mumbai
|₹912.50 (0.00)
|₹3,024.00 (+993.00)
|Chennai
|₹928.50 (0.00)
|₹3,237.00 (+990.50)
|Gurgaon
|₹921.50 (0.00)
|₹3,088.00 (+993.00)
|Noida
|₹910.50 (0.00)
|₹3,071.50 (+993.00)
|Bangalore
|₹915.50 (0.00)
|₹3,152.00 (+991.00)
|Bhubaneswar
|₹939.00 (0.00)
|₹3,238.00 (+993.50)
|Chandigarh
|₹922.50 (0.00)
|₹3,092.50 (+993.00)
|Hyderabad
|₹965.00 (0.00)
|₹3,315.00 (+994.00)
|Jaipur
|₹916.50 (0.00)
|₹3,099.00 (+993.00)
|Lucknow
|₹950.50 (0.00)
|₹3,194.00 (+993.00)
|Patna
|₹1,002.50 (0.00)
|₹3,346.50 (+993.50)
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹922.00 (0.00)
|₹3,106.00 (+993.00)
The current pause in domestic LPG price hikes offers a much-needed breather following a steep ₹60 increase implemented earlier this March.
Analysts speaking to Reuters note that the Centre's decision to hold the line on household rates is a deliberate strategy to buffer consumers against broader inflationary pressures, even as OMC input costs continue to mount.
Behind the scenes, state-run fuel retailers are navigating a perfect storm.
Amid the Iran war, a vessel carrying 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla in Gujarat after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, officials said on Sunday.
The Marshall Islands-flagged MV SYMI started its journey from Qatar and docked at the port in Kandla around 11.30 pm on Saturday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on May 13.
Since early March, 13 India-flagged vessels, comprising 12 LPG tankers and one crude oil tanker, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway close to the coast of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies pass.
Hormuz has been severely disrupted by the conflict in West Asia that started on February 28, with the US and Israel launching joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. It has resulted in one of the worst energy crises the world has seen in recent decades.
PM Modi has urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.
He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.
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