LPG cylinder rates on May 21: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

A vessel carrying 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived in Gujarat after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

Tarunya Sanjay
Published21 May 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Despite rising West Asia tensions and higher global energy costs, cooking gas prices in Indian metros remained unchanged on Thursday.
Despite rising West Asia tensions and higher global energy costs, cooking gas prices in Indian metros remained unchanged on Thursday.

Despite mounting concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising global energy costs, cooking gas prices for Indian households remained unchanged across major metros on Thursday.

Following the latest price revision issued on 18 May, the cost of a standard 14.2-kg household cylinder remains steady, with the domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) costing 913 in Delhi.

In stark contrast, commercial LPG prices remain painfully elevated. Driven by multiple upward revisions over the past few months, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now breached the 3,000 mark in the national capital.

Also Read | LPG cylinder rates on May 18: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost

Check LPG cylinder rates today

CityDomestic LPG (14.2 Kg)Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
New Delhi 913.00 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Kolkata 939.00 (0.00) 3,202.00 (+994.00)
Mumbai 912.50 (0.00) 3,024.00 (+993.00)
Chennai 928.50 (0.00) 3,237.00 (+990.50)
Gurgaon 921.50 (0.00) 3,088.00 (+993.00)
Noida 910.50 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Bangalore 915.50 (0.00) 3,152.00 (+991.00)
Bhubaneswar 939.00 (0.00) 3,238.00 (+993.50)
Chandigarh 922.50 (0.00) 3,092.50 (+993.00)
Hyderabad 965.00 (0.00) 3,315.00 (+994.00)
Jaipur 916.50 (0.00) 3,099.00 (+993.00)
Lucknow 950.50 (0.00) 3,194.00 (+993.00)
Patna 1,002.50 (0.00) 3,346.50 (+993.50)
Thiruvananthapuram 922.00 (0.00) 3,106.00 (+993.00)

Commercial LPG rates stay high

The current pause in domestic LPG price hikes offers a much-needed breather following a steep 60 increase implemented earlier this March.

Analysts speaking to Reuters said that the Centre's decision to hold the line on household rates is a deliberate strategy to buffer consumers against broader inflationary pressures, even as OMC input costs continue to mount.

Behind the scenes, state-run fuel retailers are navigating a perfect storm.

Vessel carrying 20,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Gujarat

Meanwhile, a vessel carrying 20,000 metric tonnes of LPG arrived at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla in Gujarat after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, officials said on Sunday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged MV SYMI started its journey from Qatar and docked at the port in Kandla around 11.30 pm on Saturday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on 13 May.

Also Read | Iran’s PGSA warns Hormuz Strait passage without approval to be treated ‘illegal'

Since early March, 13 India-flagged vessels, comprising 12 LPG tankers and one crude oil tanker, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway close to the coast of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies pass.

Hormuz has been severely disrupted by the conflict in West Asia that started on 28 February, with the US and Israel launching joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. It has resulted in one of the worst energy crises the world has seen in recent decades.

PM Modi's appeal

As per previous LiveMint reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports. He said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Energy CrisisLPGMiddle East Crisis
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