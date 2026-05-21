LPG cylinder rates on May 21: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Despite mounting concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising global energy costs, cooking gas prices for Indian households remained unchanged across major metros on Thursday.

Following the latest price revision issued on 18 May, the cost of a standard 14.2-kg household cylinder remains steady, with the domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) costing ₹913 in Delhi.

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In stark contrast, commercial LPG prices remain painfully elevated. Driven by multiple upward revisions over the past few months, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now breached the ₹3,000 mark in the national capital.

Also Read | LPG cylinder rates on May 18: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost

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City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,202.00 (+994.00) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,024.00 (+993.00) Chennai ₹ 928.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,237.00 (+990.50) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,088.00 (+993.00) Noida ₹ 910.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Bangalore ₹ 915.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,152.00 (+991.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,238.00 (+993.50) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,092.50 (+993.00) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,315.00 (+994.00) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,099.00 (+993.00) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,194.00 (+993.00) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,346.50 (+993.50) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,106.00 (+993.00)

Commercial LPG rates stay high The current pause in domestic LPG price hikes offers a much-needed breather following a steep ₹60 increase implemented earlier this March.

Analysts speaking to Reuters said that the Centre's decision to hold the line on household rates is a deliberate strategy to buffer consumers against broader inflationary pressures, even as OMC input costs continue to mount.

Behind the scenes, state-run fuel retailers are navigating a perfect storm.

Vessel carrying 20,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Gujarat Meanwhile, a vessel carrying 20,000 metric tonnes of LPG arrived at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla in Gujarat after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, officials said on Sunday.

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The Marshall Islands-flagged MV SYMI started its journey from Qatar and docked at the port in Kandla around 11.30 pm on Saturday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on 13 May.

Since early March, 13 India-flagged vessels, comprising 12 LPG tankers and one crude oil tanker, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway close to the coast of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies pass.

Hormuz has been severely disrupted by the conflict in West Asia that started on 28 February, with the US and Israel launching joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. It has resulted in one of the worst energy crises the world has seen in recent decades.

PM Modi's appeal As per previous LiveMint reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

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He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports. He said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.