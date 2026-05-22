LPG cylinder rates on May 22: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Despite growing concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising global energy costs, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on 22 May, offering relief to millions of households already dealing with inflationary pressure.

According to the latest rates issued by oil marketing companies (OMCs), the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues at ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have also largely remained stable after the sharp hike announced earlier this month.

The decision to hold domestic cooking gas prices steady comes at a time when global crude oil and LPG markets remain volatile due to fears of supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia. International benchmark prices for liquefied petroleum gas have fluctuated in recent weeks, particularly amid concerns surrounding the shipping route at the Strait of Hormuz.

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Check LPG cylinder rates in your city today

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,202.00 (+994.00) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,024.00 (+993.00) Chennai ₹ 928.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,237.00 (+990.50) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,088.00 (+993.00) Noida ₹ 910.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Bangalore ₹ 915.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,152.00 (+991.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,238.00 (+993.50) Chandigarh ₹ 862.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,092.50 (+993.00) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,315.00 (+994.00) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,099.00 (+993.00) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,194.00 (+993.00) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,346.50 (+993.50) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,106.00 (+993.00)

Global tensions keep energy markets on edge Earlier this month, oil companies revised the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders upward by nearly ₹100 in several cities, citing higher international input costs. The hike impacted restaurants, hotels, and small businesses that rely heavily on commercial cooking gas. However, domestic LPG consumers have so far been shielded from additional price burdens.

Reuters, citing analysts, reported that the Centre is trying to balance inflation concerns with rising subsidy pressures. Reports suggest that state-run oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, are absorbing part of the losses on domestic LPG sales as global prices rise.

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According to a recent Reuters report, Indian Oil Corporation’s losses on LPG sales widened significantly in May due to surging international LPG prices and elevated freight costs. The report added that supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis have increased pressure on fuel retailers globally.

While consumers have welcomed the pause in price hikes, experts warn that sustained volatility in global energy markets could eventually impact domestic fuel pricing if international prices remain elevated for a prolonged period.

LPG prices in India are typically revised at the beginning of every month based on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs, and government subsidy decisions. Domestic LPG prices are especially sensitive politically due to their direct impact on household expenses.