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LPG cylinder rates on May 24: Here's how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

The decision to hold domestic cooking gas prices steady comes at a time when global crude oil and LPG markets remain volatile due to fears of supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia.

Livemint
Published24 May 2026, 10:12 AM IST
A man uses his phone as he waits to get his LPG gas cylinder refilled outside a gas agency Kanpur
A man uses his phone as he waits to get his LPG gas cylinder refilled outside a gas agency Kanpur(REUTERS)
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Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Sunday, May 24, despite the US-Iran war pushing the prices of fuel – petrol, diesel, CNG – as high as 5 per litre in 10 days.

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According to the latest rates issued by oil marketing companies (OMCs), the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues at 913 in Delhi, 912.50 in Mumbai, 939 in Kolkata and 928.50 in Chennai.

The decision to hold domestic cooking gas prices steady comes at a time when global crude oil and LPG markets remain volatile due to fears of supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia.

International benchmark prices for liquefied petroleum gas have fluctuated in recent weeks, particularly amid concerns surrounding the shipping route at the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices a day after 3rd hike: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru

However, the commercial section has faced the brunt of the rising cost as the price of the 19-kg LPG cylinders rose by over 900 last month. The prices have largely remained stable after that.

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Reports suggest that state-run oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, are absorbing part of the losses on domestic LPG sales as global prices rise.

Check LPG cylinder rates in your city today

CityDomestic LPG (14.2 Kg)Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
New Delhi 913.00 3,071.50
Kolkata 939.00 3,202.00
Mumbai 912.50 3,024.00
Chennai 928.50 3,237.00
Gurgaon 921.50 3,088.00
Noida 910.50 3,071.50
Bangalore 915.50 3,152.00
Bhubaneswar 939.00 3,238.00
Chandigarh 922.50 3,092.50
Hyderabad 965.00 3,315.00
Jaipur 916.50 3,099.00
Lucknow 950.50 3,194.00
Patna 1,002.50 3,346.50
Thiruvananthapuram 922.00 3,106.00
Also Read | BPCL taps US LPG spot market for first time amid Gulf supply disruption

LPG prices in India are typically revised at the beginning of every month based on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs, and government subsidy decisions.

Domestic LPG prices are especially sensitive politically due to their direct impact on household expenses. For now, Indian households continue to receive temporary relief as cooking gas prices remain unchanged despite mounting uncertainty in global energy markets.

13 LPG cargoes stranded in the Gulf

Centre said it wants to secure the return of its ships stranded in the Gulf before sending any vessels back to load fuel.

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"Our priority is to get all our ships out of the Strait of Hormuz," said Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Also Read | US-Iran peace talks: Trump says deal with Tehran ‘largely negotiated’

India will send vessels to the west of the Strait of Hormuz "whenever the situation becomes conducive", he added.

He said 13 Indian-flagged vessels and one Indian-owned vessel are still stuck on the west side of the Strait.

Thirteen vessels loaded with energy cargoes, mostly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), have so far transited out of the Strait since its effective closure due to the conflict.

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