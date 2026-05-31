LPG cylinder rates on May 31: Here's how much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Domestic LPG prices in major Indian cities remained steady on Sunday, May 31, despite a sharp, ten-day surge in petrol, diesel, and CNG costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40 per cent of crude imports, 65 per cent of natural gas and 90 per cent of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

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According to the latest data from oil marketing companies (OMCs), the price of a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder holds at ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata, and ₹928.50 in Chennai.

The commercial sector has faced substantial cost increases, with 19-kg cylinder prices jumping by over ₹900 last month before stabilising.

Also Read | Centre asks fuel retailers to ensure 30-day LPG reserves amid supply concerns

Check LPG cylinder rates in your city today

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 3,071.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 3,202.00 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 3,024.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 3,237.00 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 3,088.00 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 3,071.50 Bangalore ₹ 915.50 ₹ 3,152.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 3,238.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 3,092.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 3,315.00 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 3,099.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 3,194.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 3,346.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 3,106.00

LPG prices in India are usually revised at the start of every month, depending on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs and government subsidy policies.

Domestic cooking gas prices remain politically sensitive because of their direct impact on household budgets. For now, consumers continue to get temporary relief as LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

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Govt asks OMs to expand storage capacity The government has asked state-run fuel retailers to expand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity to cover at least 30 days of demand, a senior oil ministry official said on Friday, as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict highlight the need for larger reserves.

"We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out (a plan) to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters.

The government said the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil and natural gas, adding that refineries were operating at optimum levels and LPG production was at an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.

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"No dry out reported at any LPG distributorship," Sharma said, while adding that "abnormal sale is being observed at many petrol pumps"

‘Avoid panic buying’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the public to avoid panic buying petrol, diesel, and LPG, assuring them that the government is taking all necessary steps to maintain fuel supplies.

"The supply situation in the country today is normal. The citizens should avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is pulling out all stops to ensure the availability of all essential items," Singh said on X.

About the Author Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on ...Read More ✕ Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on how digital products and platforms shape everyday life. Her reporting explores startup ecosystems, digital platforms, creator economy trends, AI-driven consumer shifts, and changing patterns in how people work, spend, communicate, and consume content. She is particularly interested in stories at the intersection of business, technology, and culture, with an emphasis on making fast-moving digital trends accessible and relatable.



Before joining Mint, she covered startups, entrepreneurship, venture capital, and technology for Outlook Business, reporting on business trends, emerging innovation, and India’s evolving startup landscape. She also worked with AIM Media House covering similar beats in the startup and digital economy space. She began her journalism career reporting city, civic, and human-interest stories for The Times of India and The Hindu before moving into business and technology journalism. Her work spans consumer internet trends, digital culture, AI products, and the evolving relationship between people and digital platforms in India.



While her core beat lies in tech, AI, business, and startups, she is not confined to a single niche and often explores stories across these interconnected domains.