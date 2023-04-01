Today is the first day of the fiscal year 2024 and the government has revised the prices of LPG gas cylinders. On 1st April the prices of cooking gas have been slashed by around ₹92. However, the reduction of rates is only for commercial gas cylinder users. There has been no revision of price for domestic LPG gas customers. The rates of 14.2 kg gas cylinders remain the same as last month. Last month, the Centre raised the prices of domestic cooking gas by ₹50.

Notably, the government in March had raised the prices of the commercial gas cylinder by ₹350 and now on Saturday, there has been a reduction of ₹92.

Prices of Indane gas cylinder (19 kg cylinder):

Delhi: ₹2028

Kolkata: ₹2132

Mumbai: ₹1980

Chennai: ₹2192.50

Prices of domestic gas cylinders: 1st April 2023

Srinagar: ₹1,219

Delhi: 1,103

Patna: 1,202

Leh: 1,340

Aizawl: 1255

Andaman: 1179

Ahmedabad: 1110

Bhopal: 1118.5

Jaipur: 1116.5

Bangalore: 1115.5

Mumbai: 1112.5

Kanyakumari: 1187

Ranchi: 1160.5

Shimla: 1147.5

Dibrugarh: 1145

Lucknow: 1140.5

Udaipur: 1132.5

Indore: 1131

Kolkata: 1129

Dehradun: 1122

Visakhapatnam: 1111

Chennai: 1118.5

Agra: 1115.5

Chandigarh: 1112.5

Unlike domestic LPG cylinders, the rates of commercial gas keep on fluctuating. On 1 April 2022, a 19kg commercial gas cylinder was available at ₹2,253 in Delhi.

And today, the prices have been slashed to rs 2,028. In the past one year, the rates of the commercial gas cylinder have been reduced by ₹225 only in Delhi.

Separately, the government announced a subsidy on domestic LPG gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme.

Last month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that 9.59 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will get a subsidy of ₹200 on every 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder per year. The Centre has capped the refill limit to 12 times a year.