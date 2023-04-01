LPG cylinder rates revised on 1st April. Check cooking gas prices city-wise

LPG cylinder rates revised on 1st April. Check cooking gas prices city-wise1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
- On 1st April the prices of cooking gas have been slashed by around ₹92
Today is the first day of the fiscal year 2024 and the government has revised the prices of LPG gas cylinders. On 1st April the prices of cooking gas have been slashed by around ₹92. However, the reduction of rates is only for commercial gas cylinder users. There has been no revision of price for domestic LPG gas customers. The rates of 14.2 kg gas cylinders remain the same as last month. Last month, the Centre raised the prices of domestic cooking gas by ₹50.
Today is the first day of the fiscal year 2024 and the government has revised the prices of LPG gas cylinders. On 1st April the prices of cooking gas have been slashed by around ₹92. However, the reduction of rates is only for commercial gas cylinder users. There has been no revision of price for domestic LPG gas customers. The rates of 14.2 kg gas cylinders remain the same as last month. Last month, the Centre raised the prices of domestic cooking gas by ₹50.
Notably, the government in March had raised the prices of the commercial gas cylinder by ₹350 and now on Saturday, there has been a reduction of ₹92.
Notably, the government in March had raised the prices of the commercial gas cylinder by ₹350 and now on Saturday, there has been a reduction of ₹92.
Delhi: ₹2028
Delhi: ₹2028
Kolkata: ₹2132
Kolkata: ₹2132
Mumbai: ₹1980
Mumbai: ₹1980
Chennai: ₹2192.50
Chennai: ₹2192.50
Srinagar: ₹1,219
Srinagar: ₹1,219
Delhi: 1,103
Delhi: 1,103
Patna: 1,202
Patna: 1,202
Leh: 1,340
Leh: 1,340
Aizawl: 1255
Aizawl: 1255
Andaman: 1179
Andaman: 1179
Ahmedabad: 1110
Ahmedabad: 1110
Bhopal: 1118.5
Bhopal: 1118.5
Jaipur: 1116.5
Jaipur: 1116.5
Bangalore: 1115.5
Bangalore: 1115.5
Mumbai: 1112.5
Mumbai: 1112.5
Kanyakumari: 1187
Kanyakumari: 1187
Ranchi: 1160.5
Ranchi: 1160.5
Shimla: 1147.5
Shimla: 1147.5
Dibrugarh: 1145
Dibrugarh: 1145
Lucknow: 1140.5
Lucknow: 1140.5
Udaipur: 1132.5
Udaipur: 1132.5
Indore: 1131
Indore: 1131
Kolkata: 1129
Kolkata: 1129
Dehradun: 1122
Dehradun: 1122
Visakhapatnam: 1111
Visakhapatnam: 1111
Chennai: 1118.5
Chennai: 1118.5
Agra: 1115.5
Agra: 1115.5
Chandigarh: 1112.5
Chandigarh: 1112.5
Unlike domestic LPG cylinders, the rates of commercial gas keep on fluctuating. On 1 April 2022, a 19kg commercial gas cylinder was available at ₹2,253 in Delhi.
Unlike domestic LPG cylinders, the rates of commercial gas keep on fluctuating. On 1 April 2022, a 19kg commercial gas cylinder was available at ₹2,253 in Delhi.
And today, the prices have been slashed to rs 2,028. In the past one year, the rates of the commercial gas cylinder have been reduced by ₹225 only in Delhi.
And today, the prices have been slashed to rs 2,028. In the past one year, the rates of the commercial gas cylinder have been reduced by ₹225 only in Delhi.
Separately, the government announced a subsidy on domestic LPG gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme.
Separately, the government announced a subsidy on domestic LPG gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme.
Last month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that 9.59 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will get a subsidy of ₹200 on every 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder per year. The Centre has capped the refill limit to 12 times a year.
Last month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that 9.59 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will get a subsidy of ₹200 on every 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder per year. The Centre has capped the refill limit to 12 times a year.