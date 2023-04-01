LPG cylinder rates revised on 1st April. Check cooking gas prices city-wise

Today is the first day of the fiscal year 2024 and the government has revised the prices of LPG gas cylinders. On 1st April the prices of cooking gas have been slashed by around ₹92. However, the reduction of rates is only for commercial gas cylinder users. There has been no revision of price for domestic LPG gas customers. The rates of 14.2 kg gas cylinders remain the same as last month. Last month, the Centre raised the prices of domestic cooking gas by ₹50.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}