LPG cylinder sabotage? NIA steps in to investigate Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express derailment attempt in Kanpur

The UP Police on Tuesday said that the NIA has also joined the ongoing probe into the conspiracy to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express in Kanpur on Sunday night, which was averted by a loco pilot 

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated10 Sep 2024, 05:34 PM IST
LPG Cylinder sabotage? NIA steps in to investigate Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express derailment attempt in Kanpur
LPG Cylinder sabotage? NIA steps in to investigate Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express derailment attempt in Kanpur (PTI)

The Utter Pradesh Police on Tuesday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the ongoing investigation into the conspiracy to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express in Kanpur on Sunday night, which was averted by a loco pilot who brought the express train to a screeching halt after it hit an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The UP Police said following the recovery of explosive powder, bottles of petrol and matchboxes at the incident site at the initial investigation hinting at a sabotage bid, a high-level team from the NIA has rushed in to join the investigations.

Also Read | ‘You’ve done nothing’: HC raps Kerala govt over sexual abuse cases

"A team from the NIA, led by a woman IPS officer of the 2012 batch has started investigating the site where the LPG cylinder was found placed on the railway tracks," news agency PTI quoted a senior Kanpur police officer as saying

"The NIA officials have started gathering details about the incident. They are also undertaking a survey of the entire area around the railway tracks (where the LPG cylinder was found)," Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP West Kanpur, said.

Kanpur police saidADG Railways (GRP) has also arrived to help in the ongoing probe.

"The NIA officials... asked the police to make a survey of railway tracks in the large areas believing it might be helpful in getting breakthrough into the case," the police said.

Also Read | Kolkata rape-murder: ‘Prove innocence’, RG Kar hospital notifies 51 doctors

Police officials said an FIR had been registered, and multiple teams have been formed by agencies, including the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA, to investigate the matter.

Six people arrested

The Kanpur Police said after the preliminary investigationthey have detained asix people, including two local history-sheeters, in connection with the case.

The police further said they have formed a Special Investigation Team to study, if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks," the police said.

Also Read | AP cops line up illicit liquor for destruction, people loot in seconds | Watch

The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check. Efforts were being made to identify the culprits.

The Railways have lodged an FIR at Shivrajpur against unidentified persons, saying placing of an LPG cylinder on the tracks along with a bottle filled with petrol and a wick suggests a possible sabotage bid.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaLPG cylinder sabotage? NIA steps in to investigate Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express derailment attempt in Kanpur

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue