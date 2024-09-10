The UP Police on Tuesday said that the NIA has also joined the ongoing probe into the conspiracy to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express in Kanpur on Sunday night, which was averted by a loco pilot

The Utter Pradesh Police on Tuesday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the ongoing investigation into the conspiracy to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express in Kanpur on Sunday night, which was averted by a loco pilot who brought the express train to a screeching halt after it hit an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The UP Police said following the recovery of explosive powder, bottles of petrol and matchboxes at the incident site at the initial investigation hinting at a sabotage bid, a high-level team from the NIA has rushed in to join the investigations.

"A team from the NIA, led by a woman IPS officer of the 2012 batch has started investigating the site where the LPG cylinder was found placed on the railway tracks," news agency PTI quoted a senior Kanpur police officer as saying

"The NIA officials have started gathering details about the incident. They are also undertaking a survey of the entire area around the railway tracks (where the LPG cylinder was found)," Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP West Kanpur, said.

Kanpur police saidADG Railways (GRP) has also arrived to help in the ongoing probe.

"The NIA officials... asked the police to make a survey of railway tracks in the large areas believing it might be helpful in getting breakthrough into the case," the police said.

Police officials said an FIR had been registered, and multiple teams have been formed by agencies, including the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA, to investigate the matter.

Six people arrested The Kanpur Police said after the preliminary investigationthey have detained asix people, including two local history-sheeters, in connection with the case.

The police further said they have formed a Special Investigation Team to study, if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks," the police said.

The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check. Efforts were being made to identify the culprits.

The Railways have lodged an FIR at Shivrajpur against unidentified persons, saying placing of an LPG cylinder on the tracks along with a bottle filled with petrol and a wick suggests a possible sabotage bid.