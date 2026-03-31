The scarcity of LPG cylinders has hit India’s engineering, management and medical colleges hard. Institutes are adopting diverse workarounds to manage the crisis— shifting to online classes, using diesel burners, switching to induction cooktops, or simply letting students order their meals via food delivery platforms.
From firewood to food apps, how India’s top colleges are tackling the LPG crunch
SummaryAs the Strait of Hormuz blockade chokes off critical supplies, university campuses find themselves at the bottom of the priority list for a dwindling fuel supply. Here’s how they’re coping.
The scarcity of LPG cylinders has hit India’s engineering, management and medical colleges hard. Institutes are adopting diverse workarounds to manage the crisis— shifting to online classes, using diesel burners, switching to induction cooktops, or simply letting students order their meals via food delivery platforms.