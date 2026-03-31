From firewood to food apps, how India’s top colleges are tackling the LPG crunch

Mint’s review of the official office order from 12 March, the day before the closure, confirmed the extensive nature of the shutdown. The order read: "It is hereby informed that all constituent institutions of this Deemed to be University will remain closed w.e.f. 13th March 2026 till further orders. The notification for online classes will be notified separately very soon. However, the classes of MBBS, MD/MS will be held as per normal schedule. The teaching and other teaching support staff will be working as usual.”