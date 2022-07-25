Niranjan Mahanta NEPLTA president told PTI, “the IOC authority cancelled the previous tender for carrying LPG cylinders as per direction of the Union Petroleum Ministry. Thereafter, IOC invited us at various places to find out ways to remove suspicion in the minds of existing transporters." Mahanta further claimed that the contracts with the transporters were renewed in 2015 at the rates of the 2011 tender and all vehicles were still plying as per the seven-year-old tender, adding that the new tender “asked us to file bids at even five per cent lower than the 2011 amount. How is that possible when inflation has soared like anything in the last 11 years?"