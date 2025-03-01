LPG cylinders price hike: Oil marketing companies raise commercial LPG gas price by ₹6, check city-wise rates here

LPG cylinders price hike in March: Oil marketing companies have increased commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders rate across Indian cities by ₹6 in March.

After March's commercial LPG cylinder price hike, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is increased from ₹1,797 to ₹1,803.

LPG cylinder price in metro cities

Commercial LPG cylinder price in metro cities

Advertisement

Domestic LPG cylinder price in metro cities

LPG cylinder price hike: Domestic LPG cylinders price Domestic LPG cylinders prices are unchanged, as per OMC's LPG price revision for March. The rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have remain unchanged since August 2024.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)