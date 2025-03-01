LPG cylinders price hike: Oil marketing companies raise commercial LPG gas price by ₹6, check city-wise rates here

LPG cylinders price hike: Oil marketing companies raise LPG gas price by 6, check city-wise rates here

Livemint
Updated1 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Advertisement
LPG gas cylinder price hike: OMCs raise commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹6 for March. Check new city-wise rates

LPG cylinders price hike in March: Oil marketing companies have increased commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders rate across Indian cities by 6 in March.

After March's commercial LPG cylinder price hike, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is increased from 1,797 to 1,803.

LPG cylinder price in metro cities

Commercial LPG cylinder price in metro cities
Advertisement
Domestic LPG cylinder price in metro cities

 

LPG cylinder price hike: Domestic LPG cylinders price

Domestic LPG cylinders prices are unchanged, as per OMC's LPG price revision for March. The rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have remain unchanged since August 2024.

 

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaLPG cylinders price hike: Oil marketing companies raise commercial LPG gas price by ₹6, check city-wise rates here
First Published:1 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App