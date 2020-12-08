LPG cylinder booking online: Do this to avail discount

LPG Cylinder Booking: If you are a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder subscriber, then there is some piece of good news for you. Recently, the gas company has announced a discount on gas cylinder booking for its customers. The government gives 12 cooking gas ( LPG ) cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. This subsidy is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users. So, how about earning some cashback on your next gas booking while enjoying the subsidy?

Customers are getting a cashback of up to ₹500 while booking gas cylinders through the Paytm app. This offer is only for those people who are booking gas cylinders for the first time from Paytm.

LPG online booking: How to get the cashback through Paytm app

1) Go to the Paytm app and click on the option of ‘Book Cylinder’.

2) Now click on the name of the gas provider - Bharat Gas, Indane, HP Gas

3) Enter your details like registered mobile number or LPG ID or customer number and 4) Click on Proceed.

5) You will see the price of the LPG cylinder, proceed to pay.

6) Before doing the payment, you will have to enter FIRSTLPG in promo code, to get the cashback of up to ₹500.

This offer is valid till 31 December 2020

LPG cylinder new rules from 1 November

Meanwhile, from 1 November, customers are required to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG Cylinders home delivered. Oil companies have implemented Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders.

Customers who want home delivery of their LPG cylinders will get a code on their registered mobile number. Successful delivery of LPG Cylinders will only take place when the customers provide the OTP Code to the delivery person.

