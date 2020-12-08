LPG cylinder booking online: Do this to avail discount

LPG Cylinder Booking: If you are a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder subscriber, then there is some piece of good news for you. Recently, the gas company has announced a discount on gas cylinder booking for its customers. The government gives 12 cooking gas (LPG) cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. This subsidy is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users. So, how about earning some cashback on your next gas booking while enjoying the subsidy?