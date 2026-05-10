LPG gas cylinder price on 10 May: Check domestic and commercial cooking gas rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Domestic LPG cylinder prices continue to remain elevated across India, with the price of a 14.2 kg household cylinder in Mumbai currently standing at ₹912.50. While no revision has been recorded this month, domestic cooking gas prices have risen by ₹60 over the past year, with the sharpest increase taking place in March 2026.
Commercial LPG prices have witnessed a sharper escalation. The cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai has increased to ₹3,024 from ₹2,031 last month, intensifying concerns among hotels, restaurants and small business operators dependent on commercial cooking fuel.
Against this backdrop, the Kerala unit of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), affiliated with the Indian National Congress, has announced statewide demonstrations on May 11 in protest against rising fuel and cooking gas prices.
Check the latest domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on 9 May
|City
|Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg)
|Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
|New Delhi
|₹913.00 (0.00)
|₹3,071.50 (+993.00)
|Kolkata
|₹939.00 (0.00)
|₹3,202.00 (+994.00)
|Mumbai
|₹912.50 (0.00)
|₹3,024.00 (+993.00)
|Chennai
|₹928.50 (0.00)
|₹3,237.00 (+990.50)
|Gurgaon
|₹921.50 (0.00)
|₹3,088.00 (+993.00)
|Noida
|₹910.50 (0.00)
|₹3,071.50 (+993.00)
|Bangalore
|₹915.50 (0.00)
|₹3,152.00 (+991.00)
|Bhubaneswar
|₹939.00 (0.00)
|₹3,238.00 (+993.50)
|Chandigarh
|₹922.50 (0.00)
|₹3,092.50 (+993.00)
|Hyderabad
|₹965.00 (0.00)
|₹3,315.00 (+994.00)
|Jaipur
|₹916.50 (0.00)
|₹3,099.00 (+993.00)
|Lucknow
|₹950.50 (0.00)
|₹3,194.00 (+993.00)
|Patna
|₹1,002.50 (0.00)
|₹3,346.50 (+993.50)
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹922.00 (0.00)
|₹3,106.00 (+993.00)
INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan alleged that increasing fuel prices were contributing to business closures and job losses in several sectors. He further claimed that migrant labourers were leaving the state after losing employment opportunities linked to the slowdown in affected industries.
Protest Demonstrations Planned in All Districts
According to the union, demonstrations and dharnas will be organised before central government offices in all 14 districts of Kerala under the leadership of district INTUC committees.
The trade union also criticised the Union government for what it described as inadequate intervention to control rising fuel prices and inflationary pressures. Chandrasekharan contended that increasing costs of essential commodities and medicines had compounded financial difficulties faced by lower- and middle-income households.
INTUC stated that the protests are intended to highlight the broader economic consequences of rising fuel prices, including their impact on employment, household expenditure and the viability of small businesses across the state.