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LPG gas cylinder price on 10 May: Check domestic and commercial cooking gas rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

LPG cylinder prices in India remained steady on 10 May despite slight adjustments. Ongoing global supply disruptions are impacting fuel costs, but the government continues to shield consumers from significant price increases amid rising international energy costs.

Livemint
Published10 May 2026, 12:40 PM IST
LPG prices in India saw slight adjustments on 9 May but remained steady overall.
LPG prices in India saw slight adjustments on 9 May but remained steady overall.(Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times)
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Domestic LPG cylinder prices continue to remain elevated across India, with the price of a 14.2 kg household cylinder in Mumbai currently standing at 912.50. While no revision has been recorded this month, domestic cooking gas prices have risen by 60 over the past year, with the sharpest increase taking place in March 2026.

Commercial LPG prices have witnessed a sharper escalation. The cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai has increased to 3,024 from 2,031 last month, intensifying concerns among hotels, restaurants and small business operators dependent on commercial cooking fuel.

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Also Read | LPG gas cylinder price on 9 May: Check domestic and commercial cooking gas rates

Against this backdrop, the Kerala unit of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), affiliated with the Indian National Congress, has announced statewide demonstrations on May 11 in protest against rising fuel and cooking gas prices.

Check the latest domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on 9 May

CityDomestic LPG (14.2 Kg)Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
New Delhi 913.00 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Kolkata 939.00 (0.00) 3,202.00 (+994.00)
Mumbai 912.50 (0.00) 3,024.00 (+993.00)
Chennai 928.50 (0.00) 3,237.00 (+990.50)
Gurgaon 921.50 (0.00) 3,088.00 (+993.00)
Noida 910.50 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Bangalore 915.50 (0.00) 3,152.00 (+991.00)
Bhubaneswar 939.00 (0.00) 3,238.00 (+993.50)
Chandigarh 922.50 (0.00) 3,092.50 (+993.00)
Hyderabad 965.00 (0.00) 3,315.00 (+994.00)
Jaipur 916.50 (0.00) 3,099.00 (+993.00)
Lucknow 950.50 (0.00) 3,194.00 (+993.00)
Patna 1,002.50 (0.00) 3,346.50 (+993.50)
Thiruvananthapuram 922.00 (0.00) 3,106.00 (+993.00)

INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan alleged that increasing fuel prices were contributing to business closures and job losses in several sectors. He further claimed that migrant labourers were leaving the state after losing employment opportunities linked to the slowdown in affected industries.

Protest Demonstrations Planned in All Districts

According to the union, demonstrations and dharnas will be organised before central government offices in all 14 districts of Kerala under the leadership of district INTUC committees.

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The trade union also criticised the Union government for what it described as inadequate intervention to control rising fuel prices and inflationary pressures. Chandrasekharan contended that increasing costs of essential commodities and medicines had compounded financial difficulties faced by lower- and middle-income households.

INTUC stated that the protests are intended to highlight the broader economic consequences of rising fuel prices, including their impact on employment, household expenditure and the viability of small businesses across the state.

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