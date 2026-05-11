LPG gas cylinder price on 11 May: How much does domestic and commercial cooking gas cost in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Domestic LPG cylinder prices continue to remain unchanged across India, despite the shortage triggered by the West Asia war. Domestic LPG prices were hiked by ₹60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7. No revision has been recorded this month. The price of a 14.2 kg household cylinder in Mumbai currently stands at ₹912.50.

Prices of commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - were hiked by ₹993 to a record high of ₹3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder, intensifying concerns among hotels, restaurants and small business operators dependent on commercial cooking fuel.

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The rates for 5-kg FTL or market-priced LPG cylinders were hiked from ₹549 to ₹810.50 per bottle. The 5-kg FTL cylinder now costs just a shade lower than the ₹913 rate for a 14.2-kg cylinder used in household kitchens.

Check domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinder prices in your city today:

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,202.00 (+994.00) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,024.00 (+993.00) Chennai ₹ 928.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,237.00 (+990.50) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,088.00 (+993.00) Noida ₹ 910.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Bangalore ₹ 915.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,152.00 (+991.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,238.00 (+993.50) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,092.50 (+993.00) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,315.00 (+994.00) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,099.00 (+993.00) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,194.00 (+993.00) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,346.50 (+993.50) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,106.00 (+993.00)

PM Modi calls for judicious use of petroleum products Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the need of the hour, in the wake of the West Asia crisis, is to use petroleum products judiciously.

Speaking at an event in Telangana, Modi said imported petroleum products should be used only as needed, as this would not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war.

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He noted that the government first focused on achieving 100 per cent LPG coverage and is now working towards expanding piped gas supply more affordably.

The government is also promoting the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), he said.

Acknowledging that such initiatives are helping India navigate the global energy crisis, the PM stressed the importance of energy conservation, reiterating that imported energy resources must be used judiciously and only when necessary.

Underscoring both financial and geopolitical benefits, he said, "Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war."

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OMCs incur loss of ₹ 1,600-1,700 crore a day to insulate India State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are absorbing massive losses of roughly ₹1,600 to ₹1,700 crore every day to shield consumers from the global energy shock, according to a PTI report.

Over the past 10 weeks, following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, these cumulative losses have surpassed a staggering ₹1 lakh crore, the news agency reported.

The mounting financial strain is now raising serious questions about how much longer these firms can sustain this buffer without facing financial capitulation. While many global energy systems have resorted to rationing or steep price hikes, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG at rates well below cost.

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According to PTI sources, this strategy has pushed the companies' combined under-recoveries—the shortfall between production costs and retail selling prices—to record highs.